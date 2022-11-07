The Best Books Club: The Point of Reading
As a former English teacher, I know more than a few people would agree with Queen Elizabeths characters comment early in The Uncommon Reader by Alan Bennett that reading is a duty.
Countless others myself included would concur instead with the queens later realization that reading is actually many different things. She refers to it, for example, as a muscle. She also discovers it is an engrossing, often-entertaining avenue by which to explore worlds real and imaginary other than the one currently inhabited by the reader.
I know the latter has always been true for me. I was blessed to have many wonderful teachers I adored at my elementary school here in Cape Girardeau. Yet, I still enjoyed taking breaks from timed multiplication tests or handwriting worksheets by opening the pages of a Ludwig Bemelmans book and joining Madeline and 11 other boarding-school students in Paris while reading the Madeline series.
Similarly, while I might have been physically sitting on a quilt in the backyard of my familys home on a quiet street in Americas Heartland, with the turn of a page, I was transported to the grounds of the magnificent Misselthwaite Manor. Our large, grassy yard and quite ordinary swingset were replaced by stone walls with a locked gate, behind which could be found a long-neglected garden waiting to be brought back to life, all while I read The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
Fortunately, it isnt just a setting that can be dramatically altered through reading.
As a socially-awkward young girl who spent considerable time and effort trying to fit in and often failing spectacularly to do so it was a welcome relief to discover within the pages of books similarly-challenged girls my age, including Anne Shirley in the Anne of Green Gables series by L.M. Montgomery or Jo March in Little Women by Louisa May Alcott and enter their lives, albeit temporarily.
My own faux pas inevitably resulted in lingering embarrassment. As a result, it was refreshing to experience with Anne the horror of accidentally causing a bosom friend to become highly intoxicated and subsequently deemed off-limits by her mother, only to later be vindicated and even lauded after heroically saving the life of the bosom friends baby sister.
And geeky tomboy that I was, it was a joy to step into the life of the fictional tomboy Jo, who, despite her tendency to misspeak and misstep, was beloved by her three socially-adept sisters well-versed in the feminine arts and also totally accepted just as she was by her equally-gracious mother.
After months and years of reading books, Bennetts Queen Elizabeth determines that while reading had definitely enriched her life, it had dominated it to the point that she had lost her purpose. She ultimately concludes, You dont put your life into books. You find it there.
While I believe she is right, Ive come to learn you find more than that. It is in reading that you find your life, but it is also in reading where you find what you need in order to not only survive that life, but to step out and live it to its fullest.
A duty? Sometimes, perhaps. But always a privilege and an adventure.\
Some topics we'll discuss in our Facebook Live discussion in "The Best Books" discussion group on Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. are:
°In what ways did you relate to the queen's obsession with books in "The Uncommon Reader?"
°As the queen reads more books, she starts to see those around her with more empathy. Do you believe reading helps foster empathy and a better understanding of others?
°One quote from "The Uncommon Reader" states, "You don't put your life into you books, you find it there." What does that statement mean to you?
Coming Up
Our December selection, which we'll begin chatting about in our The Best Books Club group on Facebook next week, as well as in our Facebook Live talk at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, is "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens.
This book offers many things to talk about, including second chances, redemption, regrets, legacies, our responsibility to others particularly the less fortunate and the definition of a life well-lived.
Come join us at "The Best Books Club" Facebook page, and jump into the discussion!
Patti Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.
-
Local News 11/8/22Police investigate social media rumor at Cape school; no 'credible threat' foundA social media rumor led to a police investigation Monday morning at Cape Girardeau Central High School, but authorities found no credible threat. "We were made aware of a social media post that included some threatening comments and mentioned...
-
Local News 11/7/22New finance director brings array of experience to Cape city government1Lisa Mills is relatively new to her position with the City of Cape Girardeau but not the area. The longtime resident of Cape Girardeau joined the municipality in the role of finance director midway through October. She first arrived with her family...
-
Local News 11/7/22Kennett baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'KENNETT, Mo. Chad Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, is returning to Food Network next week in a new holiday gingerbread challenge. Stone recently shared on the special and reflected on his career as a chef. "A...
-
SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator6Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity,...
-
John Voss leads in District 147 fundraisingRepublican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle. Voss' campaign raised more...
-
Oran High to host assembly for veteransOran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans. The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium. "We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving...
-
Butler County to see close to $18M in pavement resurfacing workNearly $18 million in resurfacing work is planned, much of it in Butler County, Missouri, under contracts recently approved by the state Highways and Transportation Commission. Pace Construction Co. has been awarded an almost $8.8 million contract...
-
-
Most read 11/5/22Tower Rock: Local landmark has a long history1Tower Rock has always been a well-known landmark on the Mississippi and the source of the name of Grand Tower, Illinois. Most literate early European travelers mention it, usually as a marker of a particularly treacherous section of the river for...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Employee Health and Dental Insurance Renewal Presentation n 16 Days of Activism, Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Proclamation n Small Business Saturday Proclamation n...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 n Approval of closed session minutes from Oct.13 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
State House District 147 nominees make final push10With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau....
-
10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of Valor4Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The...
-
Parks and Rec Foundation's Spaghetti Day returns to Cape Girardeau next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the...
-
What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
-
East Prairie man sentenced to prison for child pornAn East Prairie, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge. Elijah G. Riley, 27, was ordered to serve 135 months in federal prison for the offense of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S....
-
Propositions on the ballot in Miner, OranTwo propositions are on the ballot in Scott County. Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments. In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide...
-
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
-
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears21Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
-
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service5Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
-
Most read 11/3/22My chance encounter with the mafiaI relish stories involving serendipitous moments, especially when the story is mine. I wasn't supposed to be downtown that Saturday morning. I should have been at the gym hours earlier. Instead, it was 9 a.m., and I was still trying to coax myself...
-
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
-
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
-
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
-
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
-
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
-
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
-
Most read 11/2/224 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
-
Most read 11/1/22Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...
-
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
-
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
-
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...