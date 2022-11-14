Today in History
Today is Monday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
On this date:
In 1851, Herman Melville's novel "Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale" was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.
In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.
In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.
In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
In 1965, the U.S. Army's first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
In 1973, Britain's Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992, and Anne remarried.)
In 1996, singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon's nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (Rowe filed for divorce in 1999.)
In 1997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (Five years later on this date, Aimal Khan Kasi was executed.)
In 2013, former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger was led off to prison to begin serving a life sentence at 84 for his murderous reign in the 1970s and '80s. (Bulger was killed Oct. 30, 2018, hours after arriving at a federal prison in West Virginia.)
In 2020, Donald Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden's election victory gathered in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where thousands rallied; after night fell in the nation's capital, demonstrators favoring Trump clashed in the streets with counterprotesters, resulting in injuries to demonstrators and police officers and charges against nearly two dozen people.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, in his first news conference since winning a second term, challenged congressional Republicans to let taxes rise on the wealthiest Americans, saying that would ease the threat of another recession as the nation faced a "fiscal cliff." Israel said it had killed the leader of Hamas' military wing in a wave of airstrikes launched in response to days of rocket fire out of Hamas-ruled Gaza. Baseball's Cy Young Awards went to Tampa Bay's David Price in the American League and R.A. Dickey of the New York Mets in the National League.
Five years ago: Three UCLA basketball players who'd been detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting returned home; they were then indefinitely suspended from the team. Papa John's Pizza apologized for comments made by CEO John Schnatter, who had blamed sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. House Speaker Paul Ryan said the House would require anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and their staffs; the announcement came hours after two female lawmakers spoke about sexual misconduct involving sitting members of Congress.
One year ago: A 9-year-old Dallas boy became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston nine days earlier; a family attorney said Ezra Blount died at a Houston hospital, where he'd been placed in a medically induced coma after he suffered serious injuries in the crush of fans during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. (The crowd surge left 10 people dead.) Libya's election agency said Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, had announced his candidacy for the country's December presidential election.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 94. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 89. Composer Wendy Carlos is 83. Britain's King Charles III is 74. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 73. Singer Stephen Bishop is 71. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 68. Pianist Yanni is 68. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 68. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 66. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 61. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 61. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 58. Actor Patrick Warburton is 58. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 58. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 58. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 57. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 56. Rock musician Brian Yale is 54. Rock singer Butch Walker is 53. Actor Josh Duhamel is 50. Rock musician Travis Barker is 47. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 47. Actor Brian Dietzen is 45. Rapper Shyheim is 45. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 43. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 43. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 41. Actor Russell Tovey is 41. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is 29. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 36. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 31. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 31.
