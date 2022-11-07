News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousands
The final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility.
The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed nearly 59,000 people came through the gates. That total doesn't include after-hours parties, which can be booked four days a week during the pool season. The report notes the facility took in $752,201.13 in revenue.
It's certainly an improvement over previous years, which were impacted negatively because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cape Splash has become not only a great facility for local families, but it's a regional attraction. The city likes to put it in the same category as the SportsPlex and Shawnee Park Sports Complex in terms of tourism and economic development.
"Those are three facilities that are really big draws for this community and from outside this community," Penny Williams, recreations division manager for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, told the Southeast Missourian.
Congratulations to Cape Parks and Recreation Department on a bounce back year at Cape Splash.
