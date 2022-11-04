Tuesday is Election Day. Don't forget to vote.
Just in case you needed a reminder: Tuesday is Election Day.
The midterms promise to be interesting as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Most analysts predict Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives, while Senate predictions are a bit more uncertain.
Here is Missouri, the top of the ticket is a U.S. Senate race between Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) and Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine (D). The winner will replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
But the U.S. Senate race is certainly not the only race or issue on the ballot. There's a race for Congress, state House contests and several constitutional amendments, the highest profile being one that asks voters whether Missouri should legalize recreational marijuana. You can read our opinions on the amendments in an editorial that published in Thursday's print edition and online at semissourian.com.
We are thankful for those who choose to put their name on the ballot. Running for office is no comfortable feat. You're putting yourself out there. But it's important to have good people run for office for the right reasons. Additionally, thank you to all those who will be working at the polling stations on Tuesday.
A reminder that Missouri now requires a photo ID to vote. This means you will need a state or federal government issued photo ID with you when you head to the polls on Tuesday.
We encourage you to educate yourself on the candidates and issues and make your voice heard on Tuesday.
Comments
-
Column (11/4/22)The switcheroos of the two partiesOur two parties have both changed, and that explains why one will win, and one lose in the midterm elections. The old Democrats have faded away after being overwhelmed by radicals and socialists. Moderates who once embraced former President Bill...
-
Column (11/3/22)Column: Salute to veterans Females in the military sisters in armsOur Veterans Day section this year has, by design, a female perspective to it. Women make up about one-fifth of the armed forces, and they are integral to the success of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Over the course of my nine...
-
Column (11/3/22)If democracy is a corrupt 'Western' concept, why does Putin pretend his actions in Ukraine are democratic?Vladimir Putin is a murderer and tyrant. He's also a hypocrite. "It is no coincidence that the West claims that it is its culture and worldview that should be universal," Putin explained last week at a pro-Putin Moscow think tank, the Valdai...
-
Editorial (11/2/22)A look at the ballot issues in Tuesday's electionThere are several amendments on the November ballot. While some have been given significant attention, others have likely flown below the radar for most voters. Today, we summarize the issues and offer our position. n Amendment 1: This would give...
-
-
Why recreational marijuana is good for MissouriIn response to the Editorial Board, the Management of Organic Remedies Missouri, Inc. (ORMO), a state licensed grower, processor and dispensary operator located in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau, provides the following counterpoints to the Editorial...
-
Catholic university walking the walk"You are not alone." The midterm elections with their fury, scandals and histrionics, work to drown out this message we could all stand to hear. "You are not alone" is the message that my alma mater, the Catholic University of America, is sending...
-
-
Editorial (10/31/22)Cape recognizes its own 'River City Music Man'For 77 years Dr. Dan Cotner was a fixture in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band. "Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" could be seen each year providing the soundtrack to summer with his fellow bandmates in Capaha Park. Cotner and his trombone...
-
Column (10/31/22)Will the 'experts' ever learn their lesson?Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson...
-
Column (10/31/22)LA's homeless problem is no jokeI just called our Realtor. My wife and I just put our house in Los Angeles on the market. We're selling everything except our washer and dryer. Then we're going to buy a really nice tent and move to Encino and live on the street. We'll find a fire...
-
Column (10/29/22)Marijuana Amendment 3: Wrong Turn For MissouriIn the histories of great states there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri's marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved...
-
Editorial (10/28/22)Homecoming weekend an opportunity to celebrate SEMOCape Girardeau will be buzzing with Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni clad in red and black over the coming days for Homecoming weekend. The schedule contains several events, ranging from The Copper Dome Society and...
-
Editorial (10/26/22)A salute to our first responder heroesSome of them run into burning buildings. Others do their life-saving work in the "golden hour". Still others take on the extra training to learn about helping others in swift water or in an elevator shaft or in a grain bin. Just in case. They are...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/24/22)Cape River Heritage Museum has new exhibits on displayIf you've never been to Cape River Heritage Museum, there's another reason to add it to your list of places to visit. The newly named Haertling Room, named for Larry Haertling, includes a 1914 Model T Runabout, which is on loan from Bob Neff, and a...
-
Editorial (10/21/22)Cape celebrates first direct flight to NashvilleTuesday started a new era of air travel in Southeast Missouri. The first Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville International Airport took place, and a group of airport board members, area leaders and local media, including a...
-
Editorial (10/19/22)Riverfront Fall Festival will have something for everyone on SaturdayEach spring, we shake off winter and look forward to sunny, warm weekends when festivals and events reinvigorate us. In reverse, a bustling window in the fall also features festive events, offering an opportunity to gather together for fun, food and...
-
Editorial (10/17/22)Cape leaders, workers shine during water crisisCape Girardeau's recent water situation reminded of a line from a TV show character: "The most costly disruptions always happen when something we take completely for granted stops working for a minute." How true! Safe, abundant tap water is...
-
Editorial (10/14/22)VintageNOW combines style and entertainment for a good causeThe annual VintageNOW fashion show returns this weekend to the Show Me Center, combining a good cause with a first-class experience in one of the area's premier events. The show, started 13 years ago, will feature 60 models who will wear two outfits...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/12/22)Survivor Stories offer profiles in courage, faithThe month of October is championed by many as a time to raise awareness for breast cancer, an awful disease that impacts many women -- and even some men. You'll see pink flags this month, and marketing campaigns used to raise funds for mammograms...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.