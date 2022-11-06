Do you need employees? What do your employees need?

*Transportation

*Childcare

*Housing

What are you doing as a business leader or owner to help them?

Where do YOU turn for help?

United Way of Southeast Missouri tackles heavy issues that have a far-reaching impact on our community. We led an Education Coalition that helped improve the graduation rate by 20% in the past decade by investing in multiple programs for newborns through high school graduates. This year, we formed a Transportation Coalition that currently is collecting data to guide transportation solutions in Cape Girardeau County. We are applying this same collaborative approach to finding shelter for our homeless population during extreme winter weather.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

United Way addresses immediate need while developing solutions that help eliminate need. We invest in programs that improve access to education, health and income stability, the building blocks for success in life. We could not do this work without the help of working individuals and local businesses.

Imagine the future of Southeast Missouri without United Way. An investment in United Way of Southeast Missouri is an investment in the future of this community.

Working together, we can help everyone win the game of life.

3 ways to help employees

1. When your business supports United Way of Southeast Missouri, you support 30 more nonprofits working together to help your employees and their families.

2. When your business participates in workplace giving, your employees have an easy opportunity to help others.

3. When you invite United Way to speak to your team, we share resources, volunteer opportunities and community knowledge that make your employees feel good about where they work and live.

4 Ways to help your community and yourself

1. Reduce your taxable income with a year-end donation to UWSEMO.

2. Donate stock or appreciated non-cash assets instead of cash.

3. Develop a charitable giving strategy to maximize savings over multiple years.

4. Attend our free Lunch & Learn Nov. 17 from Noon to 1 p.m., hosted by Carly Bowles of SEMO CPA: Maximize Gifts to Minimize Taxes

Register at: unitedwayofsemo.org/taxes