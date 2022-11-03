Future visions of AI A human perspective Q&A with software and brand expert Sho Rust
The following is a question-and-answer response with Sho Rust, recipient of a 1st50k in Cape Girardeau, who now leads a design and AI team, SHO.ai, with an office in Cape Girardeau and employees in New York, Austin and Paris.
Sho lives in Cape Girardeau, and is a professor at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he teaches Future Visions remotely to aspiring creative entrepreneurs.
Before his current ventures, Sho worked at The Boston Consulting Group, advising industry leaders in various global industries such as technology, media and automotive.
Q: What excites you about using artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation process?
Rust: Nothing compares to actually experiencing and using AI. Whether it involves music, images or writing, there are countless examples of how artists collaborate with AI to create. Film directors use AI to generate mood boards. Designers at Nike use AI to conceptualize new shoe designs. Engineers and designers at automotive companies develop car concepts. All use AI to create and design in literally superhuman ways.
Q: What inspires people in AI? What would you like to achieve with it?
Rust: AI is used everywhere on the Internet, social media and apps. People create using word prompts with almost no material costs or time spent. This means they can iterate unlike ever before, exploring countless concepts. Think of the great architects who sketch concepts and then have a talented pool of people render their designs. Or fashion designers who sketch, then have others realize their concepts. AI works in collaboration at the highest and most entry-level, accessing the bazillion of images and resources on the web, making quality content and design available to all.
Q: How does AI work?
Rust: AI is designed to mimic human intelligence. Experts constantly work to align AI with human intent and values so that its input is valued. Refined algorithms find patterns from large data sets to filter quality. Good data equals good AI. Bad data equals bad AI. Information-mining social media companies and search engines get this, which is why Google, META and others in this space are well-positioned for the future of AI.
Q: What uncharted areas of design is your company exploring with AI and brand building?
Rust: At our company, SHO.ai, we align AI with the building of a company brand. To do this, we partner with leading brand builders worldwide, help AI to recognize, understand and mimic their thoughts and behaviors. Then, we apply that thought through an algorithm and toolset so that companies can better share their brand story with clarity and beauty. Ultimately, we offer better customer experiences. Through AI, we level the playing field between companies with unlimited resources and everyone else.
Q: What excites you about AI in branding, interactive and digital design right now?
Rust: Its impressive to think about what a person can do with a smartphone compared to five years ago. User-created content on YouTube is often more engaging and receives more views than a highly produced TV show. Sure, there is a lot of low-quality content on the web. But we see AI filter out the bad, then help users identify the good by learning from the mistakes of others. AI doesnt just make data accessible; it makes expertise accessible. How we take photos is an example. Smartphones use AI to improve the quality of an image, making it harder to take a bad photo. This path to seamless quality will soon be applied to all industries. Early adopters are the winners.
Q: How do you see AI existing within a designers toolset in the future? What sorts of opportunities could these provide?
Rust: The digital age has made a designers job both exciting and overwhelming. I saw this firsthand while working on some of the biggest brands. Even with almost unlimited resources at work, it was tough, trying to prioritize and approach all the opportunities offered by technology and the internet. As designers, we are tasked with creating innovative and targeted content across a large user base, competing with global design teams. It was always my dream to sketch new concepts of innovative and nuanced ideas. To daydream around a better future. But I never have the time. Instead, I raced against the clock to execute repetitive tasks to compete with all the output required to establish a brand for a client. AI changed this giving us, the designer, a creative freedom to dream and make choices. AI inspires collaboration, our creativity, and performs repetitive tasks. We, in turn, are the human touch needed. Pushing pixels is for AI. Removing the repetitive work and collaborating with AI to inspire allows us to be human.
Q: What is the most exciting work in AI that youve seen recently?
Rust: Regarding excitement, its hard not to mention the work that Tesla does with its autopilot systems in their cars and now robots. They are solving an important problem with AI vision systems. Is it perfect? No. But are humans? On certain tasks, humans cannot compete. SpaceX lands rockets vertically with AI. Lives are saved with AI in medicine. Access to the best minds and the worlds knowledge is powerful.
Q: What advice do you have for designers starting out today?
Rust: As a designer, its important to be open-minded. Investment in technology and learning to work with tools like AI have always been an inevitable part of a designers journey. If you havent already, learn to collaborate with AI and discover what works for you. Be curious. Dont be left behind. As a designer, we started with pencil and paper. On the human level, this still works. But compound this with technology, frameworks and AI systems will open a whole new world of creative choices that also manages repetitive tasks allowing the human brain to create beauty in the world. I hope to see you there.
Comments
-
10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of ValorQuilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The...
-
Parks and Rec Foundation's Spaghetti Day returns to Cape Girardeau next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in pasta, entertainment and helping out the Parks and Recreation Foundation will have the opportunity to enjoy all three at the annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the...
-
What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
-
East Prairie man sentenced to prison for child pornAn East Prairie, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison on a child pornography charge. Elijah G. Riley, 27, was ordered to serve 135 months in federal prison for the offense of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S....
-
Propositions on the ballot in Miner, OranTwo propositions are on the ballot in Scott County. Voters in Miner, Missouri, will consider whether to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund operating costs of the city's street, sewer and water departments. In Oran, Missouri, voters will decide...
-
Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears18Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
-
Salute to veterans Jackson's Capps on 'life skills' acquired from military service4Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business. She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in...
-
Cape Girardeau hosts state highways commissionMissouri Highways and Transportation Commission, a panel that includes Commissioner W. Dustin Boatwright of Kelso, Missouri, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Commissioners heard...
-
Salute to veterans Capt. Rebecca Peters: seeking challenge, sense of purposeEarning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard. A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can...
-
Salute to veterans Diane Minniefield: Recognizing dream of service later than mostDiane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994. The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself....
-
Salute to veterans Erin Tomkins: Serving others, building relationships are keySome military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world. There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri. But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform. "The...
-
Salute to veterans Three area residents named to Missouri Veterans HOFSIKESTON, Mo. Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were...
-
Salute to veterans Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next weekAmong Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students...
-
Videoconference call regarding 'Connecting All Missourians' initiative to be held MondayIncreasing broadband internet connectivity to all Missourians will be the subject of a videoconference call hosted by the Missouri Office of Broadband at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Regional...
-
2 shootings reported in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston juvenile and adult are recovering from gunshot wounds receive Wednesday, Nov. 2. Early Wednesday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston after receiving...
-
Southeast College of Nursing gets sizable grant1A nearly $1.4 million federal grant aimed largely at boosting recruitment to health care careers and retraining industry professionals has been received by Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. "This project Rural...
-
4 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
-
Airport board meeting for new terminal proposal recommendation postponedThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board meeting at which board members were set to vote to recommend a bid for the new terminal project to the Cape Girardeau City Council was postponed. The meeting was originally supposed to take...
-
FBI warns of foreign information manipulation, but says voting disruption 'unlikely'11The FBI reports "foreign actors" are likely to use "information manipulation tactics" leading up to the general elections Tuesday, Nov. 8. This information came in a joint news release from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
-
Drought has 'devastating' impacts on river bargesThe low water levels of the Mississippi River and others across the U.S. have caused obstacles to shipping that have ripple effects on the global economy. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that more than 600 million tons around 14% of...
-
Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...
-
Cape Girardeau County allows burn notice to expire3A burn advisory, in effect for just more than a month in Cape Girardeau County, will now be allowed to expire, the County Commission decided Monday, Oct. 31. The county issued the advisory Sept. 29 after Mark Winkler, the county's director of...
-
Community memorial service set for Sunday in Cape GirardeauA community memorial service will be held by Southeast Hospice at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cape First Church, 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The annual commemoration is held to remember loved ones through music, prayers and...
-
-
Local News 10/31/22Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseenSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations. Throughout the...
-
Local experts opine on the risk of little or no personal savings9On Oct. 21, a federal judge issued a temporary block, or stay, of the Biden administration's student-loan forgiveness plan. The plan, first revealed by President Joe Biden two months earlier, promised to cancel up to $10,000 student debt for...
-
Jackson Burger King razed, new one to be builtBurger King restaurant at 2235 E. Jackson Blvd. (U.S. 61) was razed last week as owner Midamerica Hotels plans to put a newer version of the franchise in its place no later than March. Demolition of the old structure, which first opened Nov. 15,...
-
Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape5This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...
-
-
-
-
Local News 10/29/22What's past is prologue - British prime ministers come and go, a revolving door7The United Kingdom is often referred to as America's mother country. The historic relationship between the U.K. and its former colonies, severed by the 18th century Revolutionary War, has evolved over time into a close 21st-century bond. The current...
-
Most read 10/29/22Rare opportunity to access Tower Rock coming back4Although the Mississippi River has risen a few feet in recent days, forecasters expect it to fall again, allowing rare access to a regional attraction. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOC) officials estimate Tower Rock could be accessible...
-
Most read 10/29/22Cape County man charged in alleged domestic violence incident Thursday4A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with three felonies in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Thursday. A release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says authorities arrested Dayvion Parker, 19, after responding to a...
-
-
Most read 10/28/22One in custody after shots fired north of Cape15One person is in custody after reports of possible shots fired at a residence north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, the scene at a home along Highway 177 has been...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.