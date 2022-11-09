Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2022. There are 52 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
On this date:
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1872, fire destroyed nearly 800 buildings in Boston.
In 1918, it was announced that Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm II would abdicate; he then fled to the Netherlands.
In 1935, United Mine Workers president John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization (later renamed the Congress of Industrial Organizations).
In 1938, Nazis looted and burned synagogues as well as Jewish-owned stores and houses in Germany and Austria in a pogrom or deliberate persecution that became known as "Kristallnacht."
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1970, former French President Charles de Gaulle died at age 79.
In 1976, the U.N. General Assembly approved resolutions condemning apartheid in South Africa, including one characterizing the white-ruled government as "illegitimate."
In 2007, President Gen. Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan placed opposition leader Benazir Bhutto under house arrest for a day, and rounded up thousands of her supporters to block a mass rally against his emergency rule.
In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State's head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, telling supporters in New York that her defeat was "painful, and it will be for a long time." But Clinton told her faithful to accept Trump and the election results, urging them to give him "an open mind and a chance to lead."
In 2020, President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, injecting more uncertainty to a rocky transition period as Joe Biden prepared to assume the presidency; Trump said Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would serve as acting secretary.
Ten years ago: Retired four-star Army Gen. David Petraeus abruptly resigned as CIA director after an affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, was revealed by an FBI investigation. Thousands of union bakers went on strike against Hostess Brands, Inc., to protest cuts to wages and benefits under a new contract offer. (Hostess responded by shutting down its operations and selling its assets to new owners who revived the Hostess brand.)
Five years ago: During a visit to Beijing, President Donald Trump criticized what he called a "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but said he didn't blame China for having taken advantage of the U.S. Actor John Hillerman, best known for his supporting role on the TV series "Magnum, P.I.," died at the age of 84 at his home in Houston.
One year ago: A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service struck down a Trump-era rule that would have opened millions of acres of forest in Oregon, Washington and California to potential logging. Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from, died at his Atlanta home at 79. Brian Williams, who anchored NBC's "Nightly News" before losing that job in 2015 for making false claims about his wartime experiences, announced that he was leaving the network after 28 years.
Today's Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 91. Movie director Bille August is 74. Actor Robert David Hall is 74. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 71. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 70. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 63. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 62. Actor Ion Overman is 53. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 58. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 52. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi is 52. Actor Jason Antoon is 51. Actor Eric Dane is 50. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 49. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 45. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 44. Country singer Corey Smith is 43. Country singer Chris Lane is 38. Actor Emily Tyra is 35. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 34. Actor-model Analeigh Tipton is 34.
John Voss posts win in District 147This story is updated. John Voss won an overwhelming victory in the race Tuesday, Nov. 8, for state House District 147, assuring the General Assembly seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau will remain in Republican hands. Voss took nearly...
Notre Dame student Suna Mungee selected to national medical congressNotre Dame Regional High School student Suna Mungee will represent the state of Missouri at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston. The event -- which is sponsored by The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists --...
SEMO Pets asks for multiyear agreements with local governmentsSoutheast Missouri Pets, the former Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is asking for a 10% increase over each of the next three years from all governmental bodies who use its contracted services from 2023 to 2025. "The consumer price index was...
Oran, Miner voters approve ballot measuresVoters in the Missouri towns of Oran and Miner overwhelmingly approved ballot measures in voting Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Oran, voters agreed to issue $3 million in revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements. The tally was 300-115. In Miner, voters...
Jackson school district prevails in long-running lawsuitAn appellate court ruling handed down Tuesday, Nov. 8, will apparently end a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson R-2 School District and a Farmington, Missouri, electrical contractor. A three-judge panel of the Eastern District of Missouri Court...
D Duncan Floristry & Boutique provides the perfect Christmas experienceWith two convenient locations and expanded holiday hours, D Duncan Floristry & Boutique is the areas premier headquarters for all your Christmas needs. This season, youll find expanded gifting options from the perfect stocking stuffer for both...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves contracts to help Cape police5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 7, to provide more money for the police department to expand the city's ShotSpotter program and for a subscription service for a camera system. Councilman Nate...
State agency warns again quake coverage lacking in Southeast Missouri6Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (MDCI) released a statement Monday, Nov. 7, expressing renewed concern about the lack of earthquake coverage in a 150-mile-long area known as New Madrid Seismic Zone. MDCI data from 2021 show earthquake...
Jackson OKs permit for towing businessThree weeks after tabling the matter because of some citizen opposition, Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted 7-1 Alderman Dave Hitt dissenting on Monday, Nov. 7, to approve a special-use permit to allow a towing business to be located at...
Bell ringers to return to Cape Girardeau, JacksonSalvation Army in Cape Girardeau is looking for in-person adult bell ringers at eight locations in Cape Girardeau County beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25. Those interested in volunteering to ring for the traditional red kettle...
Resource fair to be held for those seeking path to homeownership1South Cape Girardeau residents seeking a path to homeownership are invited to a resource fair Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. Sponsored by the PORCH Initiative, the fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Police investigate social media rumor at Cape school; no 'credible threat' found2A social media rumor led to a police investigation Monday morning, Nov. 7, at Cape Girardeau Central High School, but authorities found no credible threat. We were made aware of a social media post that included some threatening comments and...
Highway 177 to close for drainage work; Scott County SB I-55 reduced for camera installation1Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County between County Road 634 and County Road 627 near Egypt Mills will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
Local News 11/7/22New finance director brings array of experience to Cape city government1Lisa Mills is relatively new to her position with the City of Cape Girardeau but not the area. The longtime resident of Cape Girardeau joined the municipality in the role of finance director midway through October. She first arrived with her family...
Local News 11/7/22Kennett baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'KENNETT, Mo. Chad Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, is returning to Food Network next week in a new holiday gingerbread challenge. Stone recently shared on the special and reflected on his career as a chef. "A...
SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator6Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity,...
John Voss leads in District 147 fundraisingRepublican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle. Voss' campaign raised more...
Oran High to host assembly for veteransOran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans. The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium. "We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving...
Butler County to see close to $18M in pavement resurfacing workNearly $18 million in resurfacing work is planned, much of it in Butler County, Missouri, under contracts recently approved by the state Highways and Transportation Commission. Pace Construction Co. has been awarded an almost $8.8 million contract...
Most read 11/5/22Tower Rock: Local landmark has a long history1Tower Rock has always been a well-known landmark on the Mississippi and the source of the name of Grand Tower, Illinois. Most literate early European travelers mention it, usually as a marker of a particularly treacherous section of the river for...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Employee Health and Dental Insurance Renewal Presentation n 16 Days of Activism, Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Proclamation n Small Business Saturday Proclamation n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 n Approval of closed session minutes from Oct.13 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Local News 11/4/22State House District 147 nominees make final push10With days to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, the Southeast Missourian reached out Thursday, Nov. 3, to state House District 147 candidates before voters decide who will fill the open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau....
Local News 11/4/2210 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of Valor4Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The...
Most read 11/4/22What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
Most read 11/4/22US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctorsNEW YORK -- The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016...
Most read 11/3/22Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears21Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
Most read 11/3/22My chance encounter with the mafiaI relish stories involving serendipitous moments, especially when the story is mine. I wasn't supposed to be downtown that Saturday morning. I should have been at the gym hours earlier. Instead, it was 9 a.m., and I was still trying to coax myself...
Most read 11/2/224 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
Most read 11/1/22Jackson's Christmas parade details announcedUptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main...