Today in History
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2022. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
On this date:
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1951, customer-dialed long-distance telephone service began as Mayor M. Leslie Denning of Englewood, New Jersey, called Alameda, California, Mayor Frank Osborne without operator assistance.
In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.
In 1969, the children's educational program "Sesame Street" made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).
In 1975, the U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution equating Zionism with racism (the world body repealed the resolution in Dec. 1991).
In 1982, the newly finished Vietnam Veterans Memorial was opened to its first visitors in Washington, D.C., three days before its dedication. Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev died at age 75.
In 2005, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a former finance minister of Liberia, claimed victory in the country's presidential election.
In 2009, John Allen Muhammad, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed. President Barack Obama visited Fort Hood, Texas, where he somberly saluted the 13 Americans killed in a shooting rampage, and pledged that the killer would be "met with justice -- in this world, and the next."
In 2018, President Donald Trump, in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, canceled a visit to a cemetery east of Paris where Americans killed in that war are buried; rainy weather had grounded the presidential helicopter. Authorities in Northern California said 14 additional bodies had been found in the ruins from a fire that virtually destroyed the town of Paradise.
Ten years ago: Two people were killed when a powerful gas explosion rocked an Indianapolis neighborhood, damaging or destroying more than 80 homes. (Five people were later convicted of charges in connection with the blast, which prosecutors said stemmed from a plot to collect insurance money.)
Five years ago: Facing allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. said the harassment claims by five women that were detailed in a New York Times report were true, and he expressed remorse for using his influence "irresponsibly." The National Republican Senatorial committee ended its fundraising agreement with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in light of allegations of sexual contact with a teenager decades earlier. President Donald Trump arrived in Vietnam to attend an international economic summit, telling CEOs on the sidelines of the summit, "We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore."
One year ago: Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his murder trial, testifying that he was under attack and acting in self-defense when he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during a turbulent night of street protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Rittenhouse would be acquitted of all charges.) A judge in Michigan approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water; most of the money would come from the state. A New Jersey gym owner, Scott Fairlamb, who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced to more than three years in prison. The government said prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990. Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.
Today's Birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 88. Actor Albert Hall is 85. Country singer Donna Fargo is 81. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 79. Lyricist Tim Rice is 78. Actor Jack Scalia is 72. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 67. Actor Matt Craven is 66. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 66. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 63. Author Neil Gaiman is 62. Actor Vanessa Angel is 59. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 59. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 59. Actor Michael Jai White is 58. Country singer Chris Cagle is 54. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 54. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 53. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 52. Rapper U-God is 52. Rapper-producer Warren G is 52. Actor Walton Goggins is 51. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 48. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Rapper Eve is 44. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 43. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 40. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 39. Actor Josh Peck is 36. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 32. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 31. Actor Zoey Deutch is 28. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 23. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 22.
Cape leaders remember local businessman Chris Hutson1Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at age 59. At presstime, funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ford and Sons...
Jackson school district prevails in long-running lawsuit5An appellate court ruling handed down Tuesday, Nov. 8, will apparently end a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District and a Farmington, Missouri, electrical contractor. A three-judge panel of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of...
Salute to veterans Military service helps veteran find her passionWhen asked why she chose the U.S. Air Force, Halen James said, "My dad was in the Air Force." Then she joked, "Also, I'm very lazy." Of course, this can't be true. No one who goes through boot camp, four years as a medic, four years of undergrad...
Salute to veterans Exhibits honor U.S. armed forcesJeff Pind isn't a military veteran. But he has spent decades honoring the men and women who wear the uniform by sharing a wealth of memorabilia in exhibits that can nearly fill a high school gymnasium. That's what he was doing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at...
How Southeast Missouri voters filled out their ballots during midterm electionsSave for a couple of ballot initiatives in Scott County and a Missouri state representative race for District 147, decisions on local politics were somewhat absent from the ballot in the midterms. A lack of Democrat challengers meant the majority of...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Tuesday night in Cape2A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, Nov. 8, between Merriwether and William streets in Cape Girardeau. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers responded to the scene a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/10/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Nov. 7 Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss court reports...
John Voss posts win in District 1471This story is updated. John Voss won an overwhelming victory in the race Tuesday, Nov. 8, for state House District 147, assuring the General Assembly seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau will remain in Republican hands. Voss took nearly...
Notre Dame student Suna Mungee selected to national medical congressNotre Dame Regional High School student Suna Mungee will represent the state of Missouri at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston. The event -- which is sponsored by The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists --...
SEMO Pets asks for multiyear agreements with local governmentsSoutheast Missouri Pets, the former Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is asking for a 10% increase over each of the next three years from all governmental bodies who use its contracted services from 2023 to 2025. "The consumer price index was...
Oran, Miner voters approve ballot measuresVoters in the Missouri towns of Oran and Miner overwhelmingly approved ballot measures in voting Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Oran, voters agreed to issue $3 million in revenue bonds for water and sewer improvements. The tally was 300-115. In Miner, voters...
Mark Kneer Retires
D Duncan Floristry & Boutique provides the perfect Christmas experienceWith two convenient locations and expanded holiday hours, D Duncan Floristry & Boutique is the areas premier headquarters for all your Christmas needs. This season, youll find expanded gifting options from the perfect stocking stuffer for both...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves contracts to help Cape police5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 7, to provide more money for the police department to expand the city's ShotSpotter program and for a subscription service for a camera system. Councilman Nate...
State agency warns again quake coverage lacking in Southeast Missouri6Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (MDCI) released a statement Monday, Nov. 7, expressing renewed concern about the lack of earthquake coverage in a 150-mile-long area known as New Madrid Seismic Zone. MDCI data from 2021 show earthquake...
Jackson OKs permit for towing businessThree weeks after tabling the matter because of some citizen opposition, Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted 7-1 Alderman Dave Hitt dissenting on Monday, Nov. 7, to approve a special-use permit to allow a towing business to be located at...
Bell ringers to return to Cape Girardeau, JacksonSalvation Army in Cape Girardeau is looking for in-person adult bell ringers at eight locations in Cape Girardeau County beginning the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25. Those interested in volunteering to ring for the traditional red kettle...
Resource fair to be held for those seeking path to homeownership1South Cape Girardeau residents seeking a path to homeownership are invited to a resource fair Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. Sponsored by the PORCH Initiative, the fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape...
Police investigate social media rumor at Cape school; no 'credible threat' found2A social media rumor led to a police investigation Monday morning, Nov. 7, at Cape Girardeau Central High School, but authorities found no credible threat. We were made aware of a social media post that included some threatening comments and...
Highway 177 to close for drainage work; Scott County SB I-55 reduced for camera installation2Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County between County Road 634 and County Road 627 near Egypt Mills will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
Local News 11/7/22New finance director brings array of experience to Cape city government1Lisa Mills is relatively new to her position with the City of Cape Girardeau but not the area. The longtime resident of Cape Girardeau joined the municipality in the role of finance director midway through October. She first arrived with her family...
Local News 11/7/22Kennett baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'KENNETT, Mo. Chad Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, is returning to Food Network next week in a new holiday gingerbread challenge. Stone recently shared on the special and reflected on his career as a chef. "A...
SEMO names entrepreneur as Title IX coordinator6Nora Bouzihay assumes the duties Thursday, Dec. 1, of Title IX coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University. Bouzihay will also become assistant to President Carlos Vargas for equity initiatives, supporting "the development of diversity,...
John Voss leads in District 147 fundraisingRepublican John Voss of Cape Girardeau, vying to become the next elected representative for state House District 147 in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, has easily outpaced his opponents in fundraising in this election cycle. Voss' campaign raised more...
Oran High to host assembly for veteransOran (Missouri) High School officials will host a Veterans Day event to honor the nation's military veterans. The event will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the school gymnasium. "We want to thank the men and women from our community for serving...
Most read 11/5/22Tower Rock: Local landmark has a long history1Tower Rock has always been a well-known landmark on the Mississippi and the source of the name of Grand Tower, Illinois. Most literate early European travelers mention it, usually as a marker of a particularly treacherous section of the river for...
Most read 11/4/22What's going on at the Capaha Park Rose GardenRenovations to the Rose Garden in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau began Monday, Oct. 31. The work is part of the five-phase Capaha Park Master Plan from the Parks and Recreation Department to improve the historic city park. Most of the work will help...
Most read 11/4/22US agency softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctorsNEW YORK -- The nation's top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new recommendations are an update to 2016...
Most read 11/3/22Area lawmakers not high on on Missouri's Amendment 3 as marijuana vote nears20Missourians who have not already voted no-excuse absentee for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will have the chance next week to decide whether to approve controversial Amendment 3, concerning recreational marijuana. Three Republican lawmakers who...
Most read 11/3/22My chance encounter with the mafiaI relish stories involving serendipitous moments, especially when the story is mine. I wasn't supposed to be downtown that Saturday morning. I should have been at the gym hours earlier. Instead, it was 9 a.m., and I was still trying to coax myself...
Most read 11/2/224 sex offenders in Cape Girardeau County found not compliant with Halloween guidelinesThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found four out of the 83 registered sex offenders in the county required to comply with the special Halloween guidelines not compliant. Not all registered sex offenders are required to follow the...
Most read 10/31/22Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape6This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The...