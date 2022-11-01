Why the House District 147 race is important

Rest assured, contrary to the article covering the recent candidate forum, I do not agree that the election of my main opponent is a forgone conclusion.

Elections are about sending messages. I respectfully ask voters to understand the following and ask themselves what message they want to send: The GOP has dominated both houses of the General Assembly for the last 20 years, and Republicans hold five out of six statewide offices. If you are unhappy with the state of our state, then there is literally no one else to blame.

If we send a Republican to represent us in the House, then we can expect much more of the same. A Republican will be tied into a majority, possibly a super-majority, that even Gov. Parson does not trust. This is the true reason we have no representation in the Missouri House today. The governor would not risk conducting special elections last spring with the potential consequence being a renewed veto-proof, crazed super-majority. If we send another Republican to the House, we will be strapped with ever tighter restrictions on reproductive rights, more guns everywhere, a do-nothing approach to the climate challenge, and the complete destruction of the public school system across Missouri. It is rural Missourians who will suffer the most.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

On the other hand, by electing me, even though the GOP will still be in charge, the message to GOP leadership will be clear: It is time to moderate the radical Republican agenda; take action to reduce gun violence; loosen the strangle-hold on reproductive rights; start addressing the climate challenge; support our public schools and teachers; and reverse the self-destructive race to the bottom in which we are presently engaged.

I humbly ask for your vote for House District 147.

Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For Democracy, Ron North, Treasurer, PO Box 763, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.