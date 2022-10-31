Cape recognizes its own 'River City Music Man'

Editorial

For 77 years Dr. Dan Cotner was a fixture in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.

"Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" could be seen each year providing the soundtrack to summer with his fellow bandmates in Capaha Park.

Cotner and his trombone just felt right. So right, the Southeast Missourian captured a photo of him a few years ago being recognized by former Mayor Harry Rediger for his years of service. That image regularly appears in the newspaper today as part of various promotions. And we're not the only ones who like it. A group recently contacted the newspaper asking whether they could use the image to honor the longtime dentist and musician for a plaque at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, several folks gathered at the amphitheater to unveil the plaque that is mounted on a rock at the newly renovated facility. Along with the photo, the text includes: "Dr. Dan Cotner welcomes you to today's event. Cape's own River City Music Man Dan played trombone in the Municipal Band for 77 years. A kind, humble and honorable man. A friend to all."

Dr. Cotner, now 99 years young, was on hand for the dedication.

Cotner, a previous Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award recipient, is a special individual. Not only has he been a huge asset to the municipal band (having joined in 1940 at age 17), but he's played the organ at his church, served his country in the military and participated in numerous dental projects in various countries.

We're pleased to see this gentleman honored. And we look forward to the return of band concerts next summer at the newly renovated facility.

Congratulations, Dr. Cotner.