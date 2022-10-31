Cape recognizes its own 'River City Music Man'
For 77 years Dr. Dan Cotner was a fixture in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.
"Cape Girardeau's own River City Music Man" could be seen each year providing the soundtrack to summer with his fellow bandmates in Capaha Park.
Cotner and his trombone just felt right. So right, the Southeast Missourian captured a photo of him a few years ago being recognized by former Mayor Harry Rediger for his years of service. That image regularly appears in the newspaper today as part of various promotions. And we're not the only ones who like it. A group recently contacted the newspaper asking whether they could use the image to honor the longtime dentist and musician for a plaque at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, several folks gathered at the amphitheater to unveil the plaque that is mounted on a rock at the newly renovated facility. Along with the photo, the text includes: "Dr. Dan Cotner welcomes you to today's event. Cape's own River City Music Man Dan played trombone in the Municipal Band for 77 years. A kind, humble and honorable man. A friend to all."
Dr. Cotner, now 99 years young, was on hand for the dedication.
Cotner, a previous Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award recipient, is a special individual. Not only has he been a huge asset to the municipal band (having joined in 1940 at age 17), but he's played the organ at his church, served his country in the military and participated in numerous dental projects in various countries.
We're pleased to see this gentleman honored. And we look forward to the return of band concerts next summer at the newly renovated facility.
Congratulations, Dr. Cotner.
Comments
-
Column (10/31/22)Will the 'experts' ever learn their lesson?Debate now rages about whether the Federal Reserve should continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation or slow down these hikes and see what happens. This is not the first debate we've had recently about inflation and Fed actions. The lesson...
-
Column (10/31/22)LA's homeless problem is no jokeI just called our Realtor. My wife and I just put our house in Los Angeles on the market. We're selling everything except our washer and dryer. Then we're going to buy a really nice tent and move to Encino and live on the street. We'll find a fire...
-
Column (10/29/22)Marijuana Amendment 3: Wrong Turn For MissouriIn the histories of great states there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri's marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved...
-
Editorial (10/28/22)Homecoming weekend an opportunity to celebrate SEMOCape Girardeau will be buzzing with Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni clad in red and black over the coming days for Homecoming weekend. The schedule contains several events, ranging from The Copper Dome Society and...
-
Editorial (10/26/22)A salute to our first responder heroesSome of them run into burning buildings. Others do their life-saving work in the "golden hour". Still others take on the extra training to learn about helping others in swift water or in an elevator shaft or in a grain bin. Just in case. They are...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/24/22)Cape River Heritage Museum has new exhibits on displayIf you've never been to Cape River Heritage Museum, there's another reason to add it to your list of places to visit. The newly named Haertling Room, named for Larry Haertling, includes a 1914 Model T Runabout, which is on loan from Bob Neff, and a...
-
Column (10/24/22)Responding to the superbug crisisHospital rooms, operating rooms and medical equipment are so inadequately cleaned that any patient going into a hospital is at risk of getting a deadly superbug. That's true even if you're going for the happiest reason of all: to give birth. The...
-
-
Keep contempt out of your conversations: Our children are watchingMidterm elections are upon us, and what I dread the most is the amped-up online vitriol in my newsfeed. It's everywhere, on both sides of the political aisle, fed to us through television, radio and social media. I teach my kids about the...
-
We need Republicans to deliver our new leadershipAs November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about...
-
Column (10/21/22)Think cooperation in the American economic systemI was recently reminded of a profound truth about the free market and the prices that sit at its center. Unfortunately, this truth is often overlooked by both critics of the market economy and by economists like myself. This simple truth is that the...
-
Editorial (10/21/22)Cape celebrates first direct flight to NashvilleTuesday started a new era of air travel in Southeast Missouri. The first Contour Airlines flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville International Airport took place, and a group of airport board members, area leaders and local media, including a...
-
Editorial (10/19/22)Riverfront Fall Festival will have something for everyone on SaturdayEach spring, we shake off winter and look forward to sunny, warm weekends when festivals and events reinvigorate us. In reverse, a bustling window in the fall also features festive events, offering an opportunity to gather together for fun, food and...
-
Column (10/19/22)Biden deserves what he's going to get on the economyThe S&P 500 is down more than 5% since Joe Biden's inauguration, and the Dow Jones Industrial more than 4%. The Federal Reserve is ratcheting up interest rates, raising borrowing costs across the board. And one of the most respected bankers in the...
-
Column (10/19/22)Why is Peter Thiel, a GOP megadonor, pursuing a Maltese passport?"The elites plunder this country and then blame us for it in the process," J.D. Vance, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, declared when he announced his bid for the seat from Ohio. Elsewhere, he's insisted that America faces a stark choice....
-
Editorial (10/17/22)Cape leaders, workers shine during water crisisCape Girardeau's recent water situation reminded of a line from a TV show character: "The most costly disruptions always happen when something we take completely for granted stops working for a minute." How true! Safe, abundant tap water is...
-
Editorial (10/14/22)VintageNOW combines style and entertainment for a good causeThe annual VintageNOW fashion show returns this weekend to the Show Me Center, combining a good cause with a first-class experience in one of the area's premier events. The show, started 13 years ago, will feature 60 models who will wear two outfits...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/12/22)Survivor Stories offer profiles in courage, faithThe month of October is championed by many as a time to raise awareness for breast cancer, an awful disease that impacts many women -- and even some men. You'll see pink flags this month, and marketing campaigns used to raise funds for mammograms...
-
Editorial (10/11/22)Fields of Faith provides opportunity to encourage area youth in their faithToday's youth have so many issues to deal with in their day-to-day lives. From longstanding challenges of peer pressure, to the potentially deadly consequences of alcohol and drug abuse with fentanyl-laced opioids being one of the day's biggest...
-
Editorial (10/7/22)Editorial: Recreational marijuana amendment would be disaster for MissouriLegalization of recreational marijuana will be on the November ballot in Missouri. Amendment 3, which garnered enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, would legalize purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.