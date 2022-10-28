Elite Travel, Inc. attends exclusive Travel Leaders Golden Circle Cruise

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), President/CEO, and Shannon Thompson, Sales Manager, had the honor of attending the 20th Travel Leaders Network Golden Circle Cruise. This is an exclusive trip to recognize a small group of agencies in the United States for superior work in the travel industry. This year, the group sailed to and from Paris on Avalon Waterways Tapestry II for a 7-day Seine River cruise. From Paris, they visited five locations along the river before returning to Paris.

Its an honor to be recognized by Travel Leaders Network for our teams hard work and dedication in creating unforgettable vacation experiences for our customers. Avalon Waterways provided a special week for us highlighting visits to Monets gardens and home and World War II landing beaches in Normandy, said Thompson.

Kempf and Thompson also got to experience the galleries at Musee de Beaux-Arts de Rousen privately for a gala dinner. They made connections with other travel industry professionals and strengthened their relationships with trusted companies. Some of the sponsors that attended this cruise were AIG Travel Guard, Delta Air Lines, Enterprise Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pleasant Holidays and Travelport.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact them at 573-334-1234 or shannon@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com.