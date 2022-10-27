News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Vehicle Recoverd Submerged In Water
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Hi, My name is Trey Lombardo I have been a search and recovery diver for over 10 years and this is information on a vehicle I found on 10/23/2022 around 1430, in Buckner Illinois, Franklin County at the Mine Pond. I scuba dive and use side imaging and down imaging to search for anything that does not belong in the water, cleaning up the environment. I have a YouTube Channel and Website. narkeddivers.com
and my Channel is called NaRkEdDiVeRs #2
If you want to give me a call to get a better understanding of what happened my cell is (618)571-2948
Thank You to all the viewers, subscribers and everyone that supports the channel, I wanted to say thank you to the Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Benton Fire Dept, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Buckner Fire Dept, Buckner Village Board Members, The Mayor of Buckner, all the support personnel, and Dynamite Road Service in West Frankfort, Illinois.
The Franklin County Sheriffs office Deputy and his K-9 were Phenomenal and super easy to talk to, he gathered all the information from us and was able to relay that information appropriately! Franklin County Emergency Management Special Operations Dive Team Director Ryan Buckingham and Dive Leader Robert Daun and the team did an exceptional job! Buckner Fire Dept stood by for EMS related safety and assisted with everything anyone asked them of! Everyone worked together as a team regardless of what agency they represented and the operation went exceptionally smooth!
DYNAMITE ROAD SERVICE WAS FAST AND EFFICIENT THE BROUGHT OUT A BIG ROTATOR SEMI AND LETS JUST SAY THEY REALLY ARE DYNAMITE!
