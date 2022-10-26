Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Looking For Lenses

Do you have old pairs of eyeglasses and/or hearing aids you've been meaning to dispose of? The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club, in conjunction with the mail carriers of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, request you place them in you mailbox October 31 through November 5. The mail carrier will take them from there!

The items will be processed and help in the United States along with mission trips that take place around the world. The combination of the "Looking For Lenses" along with drop boxes in Cape Girardeau and Jackson plus the customers of Leet EyeCare has enabled the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club to send off over 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses since October, 2021!