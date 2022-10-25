2 killed in St. Louis high school shooting; gunman dead
ST. LOUIS An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, Oct. 24, warning, You are all going to die! before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding seven others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
The attack just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.
Speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Police Chief Michael Sack identified the shooter as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year.
Sack said the motive was still under investigation but theres suspicions that there may be some mental illness that hes experiencing. Investigators later searched Harriss home, Sack said.
Authorities didnt name the victims, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified the dead teacher as Jean Kuczka. Her daughter said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.
My mom loved kids, Abbey Kuczka told the newspaper. She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom.
Sack said the other fatality was a 16-year-old female who died at the school.
Seven other 15- and 16-year-old students, four boys and three girls, were all in stable condition. Four students suffered gunshot wounds or graze wounds, two suffered bruises and one had a broken ankle.
Sack declined to say how Harris was able to get into the building, which has security guards, locked doors and metal detectors.
If theres somebody who has a will, theyre going to figure out, we dont want to make it easy for them, Sack said. We just got to do the best we can to extend that time it takes them to get into the building to buy us time to respond.
Harris had the gun out when he arrived at the school and there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He had it out and entered in an aggressive, violent manner.
Harris had nearly a dozen high-capacity magazines of ammunition with him, Sack said.
Thats a whole lot of victims. ... Its certainly tragic for the families and its tragic for our community but it could have been a whole lot worse.
St. Louis Schools superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time of the attack, each stationed at an entrance of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the gunman trying unsuccessfully to get in at a locked door. The guard notified school officials, who contacted police.
Sack said the call about a shooter came in at 9:11 a.m. and officers arrived and had Harris down by 9:25 a.m. He and others praised the quick response of officers and other emergency responders.
Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.
Mondays school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week the most in any year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. The deadly attacks include the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died. Mondays St. Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in December.
Taniya Gholston said she was saved when the shooters gun jammed as he entered her classroom. All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun, the 16-year-old told the Post-Dispatch. I was trying to run and I couldnt run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed.
Two teachers recounted near-miss confrontations with the shooter.
Ashley Rench told The Associated Press she was teaching advanced algebra to sophomores when she heard a loud bang. Then the school intercom announced, Miles Davis is in the building.
Thats our code for intruder, Rench said.
Students took refuge beneath her desk and behind her podium as the shooter tried to enter the locked classroom before giving up and going away.
I dont know why he chose not to break my windows or shoot through the lock, she said.
Raymond Parks was about to teach a dance class for juniors when a man dressed in black approached. At first, Parks thought the man was carrying a broom or a stick. Then he realized it was a gun.
The kids started screaming and running and scrambling. He walked directly into the two doors and pointed the gun over at me because I was in the front, Parks said.
For some unknown reason, Parks said, the shooter pointed the gun away from him and let Parks and the dozen or so students leave the room. Thats what I dont understand. He let me go, Parks said.
Janay Douglass 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when the school was locked down. Douglas said she received a call from her daughter letting her know she heard shots.
One of her friends busted through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then her and her friends just took off running. The phone disconnected, Douglas said. I was on my way.
Kuczka, the slain teacher, taught health at Central for 14 years and recently began coaching cross-country at Collegiate, her daughter said. She was definitely looking forward to retirement though. She was close, Abbey Kuczka said.
Kuczkas biography on the school website said she was the married mother of five and a grandmother of seven. She was an avid bike rider and was part of a 1979 national championship field hockey team at what is now Missouri State University.
I cannot imagine myself in any other career but teaching, Kuczka wrote on the website. In high school, I taught swimming lessons at the YMCA. From that point on, I knew I wanted to be a teacher.
The shooting left St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones shaken.
Our children shouldnt have to experience this, Jones said. They shouldnt have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said additional action is needed to stop gun violence.
Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault weapons ban to the presidents desk or waits to take another common sense actions, is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence, Jean-Pierre said.
The school district placed all of its schools on lockdown for the remainder of the day, and canceled all after-school activities, including sports.
AP news editor Julie Wright contributed from Kansas City, Missouri. Reporter Margaret Stafford contributed from Liberty, Missouri. Salter reported from OFallon, Missouri.
Comments
-
District 147 hopefuls square off in Cape Girardeau1Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for state House District 147 representing Cape Girardeau, respectively, are in general agreement about the probable outcome of the race nearly two weeks hence namely,...
-
Arkansas firm expands in Cape Girardeau marketJonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications, a telecommunications provider with more than 45,000 customers in four Mid-South states, has announced a $5.5 million expansion project in Cape Girardeau the company's first foray into the Show Me...
-
Parking restrictions announced ahead of the SEMO Homecoming ParadeSoutheast Missouri State University's annual Homecoming Parade which will take place Saturday Oct. 29 will restrict parking in certain areas of downtown Cape Girardeau prior to the event. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for the Cape...
-
Cape Central seeks state grant for Career and Technology CenterCape Girardeau School District Board of Education members voted Monday, Oct. 24, to apply for a $400,000 grant for the district's Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. The grant would come from the Missouri Area Career Center Opportunity...
-
New restaurant coming to SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Downtown Sikeston will soon have a new restaurant. In an announcement Sunday on social media, Adam Glenn said his new restaurant, Carson's Restaurant and Catering, will be locating in the historic Stallcup building on the corner of...
-
Hefner named chief deputy police chief in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Poplar Bluff Police Department veteran Keith Hefner has been named deputy chief of police, PBPD chief Mike McClain announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 25. Hefner has served in the police department for almost three decades, was the...
-
Cotner honored for decades of service to Cape Girardeau Municipal Band1Cape Girardeau Municipal Band supporters gathered Saturday, Oct. 22, at Capaha Park to celebrate dentist and longtime band member Dan Cotner. The event celebrated Cotner's work with the community and culminated with the unveiling of a dedication...
-
Survivor Stories: In Their Own Words set for ThursdayEach of us has stories we carry inside ourselves, experiences that make up the grand narrative of our lives. They teach us; they shape us; and they forge our character as we decide who we will become. On Thursday, Oct. 27, seven area residents will...
-
Park board recommends rental hike for Jackson Civic CenterCiting wear-and-tear on equipment and hikes in the minimum wage, the Jackson Park Board is recommending an increase in Jackson Civic Center rental fees. Among the hikes proposed are the following: n $100 to rent the center's north or south meeting...
-
Walt Wildman remembered for work in community, 'servant's heart'10Walt Wildman, a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War era and an executive and prolific volunteer for decades in multiple roles in Southeast Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 20. He was 77. The Piedmont, Missouri, native earned an undergraduate...
-
Notre Dame to host 'Rehearsal for Murder' play, open housesNotre Dame Regional High School will host three nights of performances of "Rehearsal for Murder" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at King Hall. The play is a whodunit, murder mystery. The plot revolves around the mysterious...
-
Scott City man dies in ATV crashA Scott City man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Scott County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M....
-
Zonta Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Trudy Lee1Dr. Trudy Lee began her affiliation with Southeast Missouri State University in December 2001, serving as Director of Planned Giving for 15 years. She was then promoted to Assistant Vice President for Advancement Services and Planned Giving until...
-
Missouri Court of Appeals gives Notre Dame students chance to observe caseThe state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session Friday, Oct. 21, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. This was an opportunity for the school's students to see live court proceedings in action, and the attorneys and...
-
Most read 10/24/22Major remodeling underway for Cape Girardeau eateryCulvers, a restaurant in operation at 295 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau since 2008, is undergoing a substantial remodel, and the eatery is closed until Friday, Oct. 28, according to co-owner Rick Geis. "The interior and exterior will be...
-
Charleston man found shot, deadA Charleston, Missouri, man was found dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, and authorities said he had been shot. A release from Robert Hearnes, director of Charleston Department of Public Safety, says Rodney Johnson, 50, was found at 724 Warren St....
-
Two in custody after Sikeston shootingSIKESTON, Mo. Two are in custody after an individual was shot in the face late Thursday night. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a call of an individual who was shot in the...
-
Most read 10/24/22Missouri one of six states seeking to block Biden student loan forgiveness20A St. Louis-based federal appeals court has issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking implementation of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions in student loan debt. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday, Oct. 21,...
-
Officials outline timeline for ARPA-funded projectsCity of Cape Girardeau officials have provided proposed schedules for the 10-plus projects utilizing the city's remaining $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The potential use of the federal funds was the subject of much debate among...
-
Jackson woman charged with drug possession3A Jackson woman whose job includes removing children from their parents for illegal drug use has been charged with possessing methamphetamine. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Family Services division of the state Department of Social Services,...
-
Cape Girardeau County use tax revenue down double digits for second straight month5Use tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County fell 16.8% in October compared to the same month last year, representing the second consecutive month of double-digit declines for levies on out-of-state and online sales, according to statistics provided by...
-
Solutions sought regarding public transportation in county2A forum centering on public transportation issues in Cape Girardeau County highlighted a number of problems but few solutions Thursday, Oct. 20. This "Transportation Conversation" was sponsored by United Way of Southeast Missouri, and the public was...
-
Jackson new bridge progress
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/24/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 20 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Local News 10/21/22No excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday, photo ID required Nov. 83This story is updated. Those who wish to vote absentee in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election may do so without an excuse starting Tuesday, Oct. 25, said Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau county clerk. Absentee voting by those providing an...
-
Local News 10/21/22Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center attendance 'back' to pre-pandemic levels4Penny Williams, recreations division manager for Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, categorized Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center attendance "back" this past year. The new report which tabulated visits based on the past fiscal year...
-
-
Cape Girardeau man charged again with murder of Madison Robinson4A suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl has been charged a second time with her death. Documents from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Prosecuting Attorney indicate Isaiah Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau has been...
-
Jackson school district lawsuit set for oral arguments before state appellate court7Oral arguments have been set for next month before the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson R-2 School District. The suit, which stems from a 2006 construction project, involves Total Electric Co. of...
-
Despite low water levels, paddlewheeler still to visit Cape Girardeau on Friday1American Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, is expected to dock Friday morning, Oct. 21, at Cape Girardeau's riverfront, with its 183 passengers on board despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, according to VisitCape officials....
-
Most read 10/19/22Contour Airlines makes first flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville1Exactly 34 minutes and 3 seconds after liftoff, the first Contour Airlines flight emanating from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport touched down at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee. The flight, and surrounding festivities, were a...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.