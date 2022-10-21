Prayer 10-21-22

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau to honor Trudy Lee with Lifetime Achievement Award

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Trudy Lee with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2022 on Friday, Nov 18. The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...