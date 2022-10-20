Saudi Arabia exerting influence in US elections

Recently, in a move led by Saudi Arabia, the OPEC+ cartel announced that its members were significantly cutting oil production. This act has already resulted in higher prices at the gas pump just before elections across the United States.

The Cartel insists their action was not an attempt to influence our elections. I have my doubts. We need only remember that 19 of the 20 terrorists of 9/11 were Saudi nationals funded by a Saudi oil sheikh.

Thank you, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, for reminding us of yet another reason for America to rise and meet the climate challenge by pivoting away from both fossil fuels and dependence on unreliable foreign sources of them.

Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For Democracy, Treasurer, Ron North, PO Box 763, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63702