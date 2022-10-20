Violent crime is problem in Missouri

In last Thursday's edition there was an opinion column by Marc Thiessen titled "RoeCrime is everywhere..." which is noted for the facts it leaves out.

Mr. Thiessen uses a rare event, a shooting in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood outside the home of a Republican candidate in New York, to blame Democratic policies for the increase in violent crime. However, despite his efforts to imply a connection, the author fails to provide any proof that any of the crimes mentioned were committed by a suspect tied to a Democratic policy.

If Democratic policies are to blame then why are so many Republican-led states across the west and south -- including Missouri -- at the top of the violent crime charts? For example, according to a recent report by the Missouri Chamber Foundation, Missouri ranks fourth in violent crime incidents per 1,000 persons. This is becoming a real problem for doing business in our state.

The irony of Mr. Thiessen's story is that the three states he specifically mentions -- Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin -- are all in the lower half of states ranked by incidents of violent crime.

There are many ways to explain crime statistics, but there is a very strong argument to be made that it is the casual attitude toward guns without any common-sense regulation -- conditions which have dominated Missouri GOP politics for 20 years -- that is driving violent crime statistics through the roof. It is time for a change.

Andy Leighton, Cape Girardeau

Paid for by Leighton For Democracy, Treasurer, Ron North, PO Box 763, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63702