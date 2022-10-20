News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-20-22
O Lord Jesus, may we daily seek to follow you in all things. Amen.
Cape Girardeau man charged again with murder of Madison Robinson1A suspect in the 2019 shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Girardeau girl has been charged a second time with her death. Documents from the Cape Girardeau County Office of Prosecuting Attorney indicate Isaiah Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau has been...
Jackson school district lawsuit set for oral arguments before state appellate court4Oral arguments have been set for next month before the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson R-2 School District. The suit, which stems from a 2006 construction project, involves Total Electric Co. of...
Strong finish pushes SEMO District Fair attendance past 2021The Sept. 10 to 17 SEMO District Fair saw a 2.2% year-to-year increase in admissions over 2021, according to information newly released by the Fair Board. Fair admissions totaled 82,887 last month compared to 80,637 in 2021. "Attendance was behind...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves major sidewalk project2Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approved authorization to use federal grant money in conjunction with the Transportation Trust Fund to complete both phases the North Cape Rock Sidewalks project. The first phase of...
Despite low water levels, paddlewheeler still to visit Cape Girardeau on FridayAmerican Countess, a four-deck paddlewheel steamboat, is expected to dock Friday morning, Oct. 21, at Cape Girardeau's riverfront, with its 183 passengers on board despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, according to VisitCape officials....
Missouri Court of Appeals to hold court at Notre Dame Regional High SchoolThe Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will be in session at Notre Dame Regional High School on Friday, Oct. 21, in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, Notre Dame students and faculty have been invited to attend the court sessions...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/20/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 13 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Jackson School District to host 'Bus Driver University'Jackson School District needs bus drivers, and will host its second "Bus Driver University" on Saturday, Oct. 22. Those interested can learn more information, and even test drive a bus, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Jackson High...
Contour Airlines makes first flight from Cape Girardeau airport to Nashville1Exactly 34 minutes and 3 seconds after liftoff, the first Contour Airlines flight emanating from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport touched down at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tennessee. The flight, and surrounding festivities, were a...
Cairo port development gets state grant4Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $3.4 million has been released for a new inland port under development in Cairo, Illinois. The funding is part of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois...
Veteran SEMO prof Hamner Hill to be given faculty honor; 4 alumni will receives merit awardsHamner Hill, a philosophy professor at Southeast Missouri State University, will receive the Faculty Merit Award from Southeast's alumni association later this month. Hill, who has taught at SEMO for 36 years, will be honored Oct. 28, along with...
Local DAR again plans decoration of graves in Jackson2For a second year, the local John Guild chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will take part Dec. 17 in National Wreaths Across America Day. In remarks Monday during Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session, DAR's Pam Johnson said wreaths...
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau to honor Trudy Lee with Lifetime Achievement AwardZonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Trudy Lee with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2022 on Friday, Nov 18. The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...
Chinese national sentenced to prison for child pornA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography. A release from U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming indicated Haoyu Wang, 29, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen...
Oak Ridge man sent to prison on firearm chargeAn Oak Ridge man has been sentenced to prison on a felon in possession of a firearm charge. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced Joseph Lopez, 40, to 112 months in prison on the charge, which stemmed from a search of his residence in...
Zonta Celebration Award: Dr. Nancy BlattnerDr. Nancy H. Blattner assumed her role as the first female president of Fontbonne University in July 2020, but her inauguration was delayed until September 19, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Blattner previously served as Vice President of...
Women of Achievement nominee: Amy EmmenderferAmy Emmenderfer is not just the principal of Clippard Elementary School, she is the biggest cheerleader for and inspiration to her faculty, staff, and students. She encourages and inspires her staff, which includes 56 womenmany of whom are just...
Women of Achievement nominee: Danette Miller, M.D.With boundless appreciation for her own mentors and an aptitude for science, Dr. Danette Miller chose the field of medicine as the place for making her contributions to the world. Through grit and gumption, she was admitted into the rigorous...
Women of Achievement nominee: Katrina AmosKatrina Amos is the City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager. As a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives, she has a tremendous responsibility in our community including extensive involvement in planning for the...
Women of Achievement nominee: Leasa Stone, R.N.Leasa Stone is a Registered Nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center and the Education & Training Coordinator at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence. She is also the founder of the Green Bear Project created in 2002 in memory of Baby...
Women of Achievement nominee: Lisa Newcomer, RRT, MBA, FACHELisa Newcomer currently serves as Vice President of Regional Operations at St. Francis Medical Center. As a member of the Saint Francis Executive Team, Newcomer is involved in executing strategic plans for primary and secondary service lines. In...
Special-use permit approved for gas station on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau10Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-2 to approve a special-use permit to operate a fueling station in addition to a convenience store at 2090 N. Sprigg St. The ordinance will be added to the consent agenda for formal passage at a future City...
City aldermen support Jackson man's dream to rehab courtsJosh Lukefahr had a vision to rehabilitate the basketball courts in Jackson City Park once he realized their dilapidated condition this spring and his dream is about to be realized. On Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen formally accepted...
Alleged trespasser who entered downtown Cape residence arrestedCape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7. A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of...
Cape man arrested for alleged murder5A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said authorities arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He has been charged with...
Cape Girardeau organic grocery expandsNatural Health Organic Foods, 135 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau's West Park Village, recently underwent a major expansion. "We have doubled the size of the store," said co-owner Becky Brown, who noted the 26-year-old full-service natural...
Kroger buys grocery chain competitorKroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains. In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns...
Vintage Now 2022
New festival coming to Cape Girardeau3The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at...
Cape police seek trespassing suspect4Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard...
First Missouri State Bank now offers innovative high-interest CD promotionFirst Missouri State Bank now offers certificate of deposits that pay 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield and the customer can pick the term from three to 24 months. "This was born out of the environment that we're in right now," said First Missouri State...
Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau13The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...