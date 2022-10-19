Riverfront Fall Festival will have something for everyone on Saturday

Editorial

Each spring, we shake off winter and look forward to sunny, warm weekends when festivals and events reinvigorate us. In reverse, a bustling window in the fall also features festive events, offering an opportunity to gather together for fun, food and fellowship before Thanksgiving and Christmas dominate everyone's schedule.

From 1979 to 1999, Riverfest served as downtown's fall attraction, but since its cancellation in 2000, Cape Girardeau hasn't had an autumn anchor. This Saturday's Riverfront Fall Festival in Cape Girardeau will rectify that.

Sponsored by Visit Cape, the festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park and on Water Street. It will feature arts and crafts, music. storytelling with the Mississippi River as a commanding backdrop and, of course, plenty of food and drink.

Alyssa Phares-Fee, senior director of sales and strtegy for Visit Cape, promised the festival will have something for everyone.

"I want people to experience our downtown and our riverfront and feel a sense of pride in our community," she explained a few months ago. "We are going to have every cheesy festival thing you can think of. Everything you've ever seen in a movie with a festival, I want it there. We live in an extraordinary place. Cape Girardeau is just a wonderful place to live, work and visit. I just want to remind people of that and hopefully introduce some newcomers to Cape Girardeau who come to town for the festival."

Musical performances will include Steve Shafner & the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, the Jason Heeter Band, Logan Chapman and the Ivas John Band.

Joel Rhodes and Christy Mershon will give storytelling performances as the river flows behind them.

"I am really excited for that moment at dusk when we have Christy Mershon and Dr. Joel Rhodes down by the river," she said. "I was actually an intern for the very first Storytelling Festival in college, and I just remember the feeling of when that person got up there on stage and started to weave a tale and seeing the crowd and their laughs and their smiles and their eyes light up."

We look forward to those moments, too.

We'll see you downtown Saturday.