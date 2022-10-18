News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-18-22
O Father God, may we as brothers and sisters in Christ be united. Amen.
More to explore
-
Special-use permit approved for gas station on North Sprigg in Cape Girardeau6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-2 to approve a special-use permit to operate a fueling station in addition to a convenience store at 2090 N. Sprigg St. The ordinance will be added to the consent agenda for formal passage at a future City...
-
City aldermen support Jackson man's dream to rehab courtsJosh Lukefahr had a vision to rehabilitate the basketball courts in Jackson City Park once he realized their dilapidated condition this spring and his dream is about to be realized. On Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen formally accepted...
-
Alleged trespasser who entered downtown Cape residence arrestedCape Girardeau Police Department officers early Saturday morning arrested a woman wanted for trespassing after she walked into downtown Cape Girardeau residence Oct. 7. A warrant was issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged murder3A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide. A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said authorities arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He has been charged with...
-
Cape River Heritage Museum unveils new exhibition room, display for Lion's Club 100th anniversaryThere was more history than just the exhibits in Cape River Heritage Museum on Friday night. At a reception showcasing the opening of the newly named Haertling Room, stories of the museum's origins were told by founding members, including Larry...
-
Most read 10/17/22Cape Girardeau organic grocery expandsNatural Health Organic Foods, 135 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau's West Park Village, recently underwent a major expansion. "We have doubled the size of the store," said co-owner Becky Brown, who noted the 26-year-old full-service natural...
-
Poplar Bluff names new police chief1POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The City of Poplar Bluff today will swear in its first new police chief in 22 years. City officials announced Friday that Mike McClain will take over the position of police chief. He will be sworn in at 7 p.m. today during the...
-
Coroner: Black River skull appears to be medical specimenAn eerie discovery in the Black River likely has a benign explanation, according to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers. The skull found in the riverbed earlier this month is most likely a medical specimen, he said. The skull was discovered Friday, Oct....
-
Most read 10/17/22Kroger buys grocery chain competitorKroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains. In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/16/22Vintage Now 2022
-
New festival coming to Cape Girardeau3The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at...
-
Miss. Co. administrator appointedJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, woman was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as Mississippi County (Missouri) public administrator. Melissa Davis of Charleston was appointed to the post, Parson's office announced Friday. Davis has served...
-
Scott Co. authorities caution against burningSIKESTON, Mo. -- Despite burn bans being in place throughout the region, local fire crews have battled a higher-than-usual number of vegetation blazes in the past several weeks, and they have one, clear message for residents: Stop burning. "We have...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-17-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
-
Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape CountyThe public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation." The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West...
-
Cape Girardeau hospice aims to help kids dealing with grief"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." The pithy aphorism above is often attributed to 18th century American founding father Benjamin Franklin. Regardless of whether Franklin uttered or wrote those words, the...
-
Cape police seek trespassing suspect4Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard...
-
Photo Gallery 10/14/22Revivify 2022
-
First Missouri State Bank now offers innovative high-interest CD promotionFirst Missouri State Bank now offers certificate of deposits that pay 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield and the customer can pick the term from three to 24 months. "This was born out of the environment that we're in right now," said First Missouri State...
-
$90M in water infrastructure needs identified in City of Cape9A consultant working for the City of Cape Girardeau has identified around $90 million worth of infrastructure work that needs to be done on the city's water system. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly a St. Louis based engineering firm used by the city as a...
-
VintageNOW brings fun, fashion, fundraising this weekend to CapeVintageNOW, an annual fundraising event for survivors of domestic violence and abuse, returns Saturday to the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. In contrast to previous iterations, this year's fashion will focus on elements rather than a specific...
-
Democrat candidate McCallian: Rep. Smith has failed 8th District35Randi McCallian, a Democrat running to represent Missouri's 8th District, said Tuesday the incumbent congressman wants chaos at the federal level and hasn't improved economic conditions in the district during his time in office. "(U.S. Rep. Jason)...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/13/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 6 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
"A bit easier" for Southeast Missouri school districts to find food meeting nutritional guidelines, but struggles still remain9Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle. Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape GirardeauPart of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars trunks bursting with candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the...
-
Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screeningsNearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this years Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274...
-
Survivor Stories: Robert Litzelfelner perseveres through struggle2Robert Litzelfelner, known as Rob or Litz to his friends and family, has deep roots in Jackson. Hes lived there his whole life, just like his father and grandfather. He played on the Jackson football team with his brothers, Mike and Jack. He...
-
Survivor Stories: Hitting rock bottom to find faith, recoveryAs early as third grade, Hayes Howell says his struggle with addiction began to fester inside of him. While drugs and alcohol would manifest themselves as the outer appearance of his addiction during his teens and 20s, the true problem was within,...
-
Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau13The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...