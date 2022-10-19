Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 292nd day of 2022. There are 73 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 19, 2001, U.S. special forces began operations on the ground in Afghanistan, opening a significant new phase of the assault against the Taliban and al-Qaida.
On this date:
In 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.
In 1814, the first documented public performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" took place at the Holliday Street Theater in Baltimore.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
In 1950, during the Korean Conflict, United Nations forces entered the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
In 1953, the Ray Bradbury novel "Fahrenheit 451," set in a dystopian future where books are banned and burned by the government, was first published by Ballantine Books.
In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as "Black Monday."
In 1990, Kevin Costner's Western epic "Dances with Wolves" had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 2003, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa during a ceremony in St. Peter's Square.
In 2010, the Pentagon directed the military to accept openly gay recruits for the first time in the nation's history.
In 2016, in the third and final 2016 presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump stunned the forum in Las Vegas by refusing to say he would accept the results of the election if he were to lose; Democrat Hillary Clinton declared Trump's resistance "horrifying."
Ten years ago: The Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day in four months, sinking 205.43 points, or 1.5 percent, to close at 13,343.51.
Five years ago: Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House about a month after Hurricane Maria, described the situation in the island territory as "catastrophic"; Trump rated the White House response to the disaster as a "10." Counter-demonstrators greatly outnumbered supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer, drowning him out as he spoke at the University of Florida. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 to reach the World Series for the first time in almost three decades.
One year ago: A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony. A federal grand jury indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (Fortenberry was convicted in March 2022; he resigned two days later.) The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block a vaccine requirement imposed on Maine health care workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccine mandates.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Tony Lo Bianco is 86. Artist Peter Max is 85. Author and critic Renata Adler is 85. Actor Michael Gambon is 82. Actor John Lithgow is 77. Feminist activist Patricia Ireland is 77. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 77. Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 74. Actor Annie Golden is 71. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 70. Rock singer-musician Karl Wallinger (World Party) is 65. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele is 64. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 62. Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 60. Host Ty Pennington (TV: "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") is 58. Rock singer-musician Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 57. Actor Jon Favreau is 56. Amy Carter is 55. "South Park" co-creator Trey Parker is 53. Comedian Chris Kattan is 52. Rock singer Pras Michel (The Fugees) is 50. Actor Omar Gooding is 46. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 46. Writer-director Jason Reitman is 45. Actor Benjamin Salisbury is 42. Actor Gillian Jacobs is 40. Actor Rebecca Ferguson is 39. Rock singer Zac Barnett (American Authors) is 36. Singer-actor Ciara Renee (TV: "Legends of Tomorrow") is 32. Actor Hunter King is 29.
Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana taxJackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8. Cape...
Martin Luther King Jr. honored during luncheon in Cape GirardeauThe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee held its Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Four people were presented with humanitarian...
Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean rememberedCharles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86....
Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape GirardeauWith a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The event, which launched in 2017, raises...
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule2Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case3Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
Future investment in economic developmentIn 2021, the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET announced renewed organizational plans to improve future economic development opportunities. It expanded its board of directors inviting private investors from the business sector to join representatives...
SoutheastHEALTH completes newest major expansion projectSoutheastHEALTH will welcome patients at its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services on Monday, Jan. 16. A ribbon cutting and sneak peek for representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce,...
Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well10The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has...
Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape GirardeauElizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling." Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people...
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.Cape Girardeau authorities are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Street. A release from the department states officers responded to the scene early Friday morning and located multiple...
Perryville authorities investigating school threatsThe Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating multiple terroristic threats to Perryville High School this week that resulted in evacuations and police searches. At a Friday, Jan. 13, news conference and subsequent release, police...
Route Y in Scott County closed for bridge repairsRoute Y in Scott County -- from County Road 475 to Heathercrest Street near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote8Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson,...
Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau16A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that...
Cape Library's Library of Things offers more than books, musicThe Cape Girardeau Public Library has many more materials to offer beyond books, DVDs and CDs. Cake pans, telescopes and power tools are just a few of the items that may be borrowed from its Library of Things . Director Katie Earnhart said the...
New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lionFreida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality". Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing,...
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge...
Cape Girardeau County personal property forms in the mail2The office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Robert "Bob" Adams said it will send via U.S. mail personal property tax forms Thursday, Jan. 12. To avoid penalty, the county said, the forms should be completed by March 1. Residents may check current...
Events planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. DayA slew of events will take place across Cape Girardeau to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed Monday, Jan. 16. The festivities will include service projects and gatherings to honor the late civil rights leader. In 1994, Congress...
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me CenterAsk Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center he has an answer at the ready. "People know...
Most read 1/10/23SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
Most read 1/10/23School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson3A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute6The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new nameThe Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her...
