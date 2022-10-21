Today in History
Today is Friday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2022. There are 71 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.
On this date:
In 1797, the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as "Old Ironsides," was christened in Boston's harbor.
In 1805, a British fleet commanded by Adm. Horatio Nelson defeated a French-Spanish fleet in the Battle of Trafalgar; Nelson, however, was killed.
In 1917, legendary jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie was born in Cheraw, South Carolina.
In 1944, during World War II, U.S. troops captured the German city of Aachen.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1966, 144 people, 116 of them children, were killed when a coal waste landslide engulfed a school and some 20 houses in Aberfan, Wales.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)
In 1976, Saul Bellow won the Nobel Prize for literature, the first American honored since John Steinbeck in 1962.
In 1985, former San Francisco Supervisor Dan White -- who'd served five years in prison for killing Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights advocate -- was found dead in a garage, a suicide.
In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.
In 2014, North Korea abruptly freed Jeffrey Fowle, an American, nearly six months after he was arrested for leaving a Bible in a nightclub. Former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, 93, died in Washington.
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not be a candidate in the 2016 White House campaign, solidifying Hillary Rodham Clinton's status as the Democratic front-runner.
Ten years ago: Former senator and 1972 Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern, 90, died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Wisconsin man opened fire at the Brookfield spa where his wife worked, killing her and two others and wounding four other women before turning the gun on himself. Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with trailblazing singer Connie Smith and keyboard player Hargus "Pig" Robbins.
Five years ago: The five living former presidents appeared together for the first time since 2013 at a concert in Texas to raise money for victims of devastating hurricanes. The Houston Astros reached the World Series for just the second time in the team's history, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. (The Astros would beat the Dodgers in seven games in the World Series.)
One year ago: A gun held by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set in New Mexico killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The House voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. President Joe Biden, speaking at a forum hosted by CNN, said the U.S. was committed to defending Taiwan if it were to come under attack. Human remains that were found in a Florida nature preserve were identified as those of Brian Laundrie, who'd been a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito when the couple was on a cross-country road trip.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Joyce Randolph is 98. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 82. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG's) is 81. Singer Elvin Bishop is 80. TV's Judge Judy Sheindlin is 80. Actor Everett McGill is 77. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 76. Actor Dick Christie is 74. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 73. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 73. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go's) is 69. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 67. Singer Julian Cope is 65. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 65. Actor Ken Watanabe is 63. Actor Melora Walters is 62. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 51. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 49. Actor Jeremy Miller is 46. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 45. Actor Will Estes is 44. Actor Michael McMillian is 44. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 42. Actor Matt Dallas is 40. Actor Charlotte Sullivan is 39. Actor Aaron Tveit is 39. Actor Glenn Powell is 34. Country singer Kane Brown is 29.
-
Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana taxJackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8. Cape...
-
Martin Luther King Jr. honored during luncheon in Cape GirardeauThe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee held its Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Four people were presented with humanitarian...
-
Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean rememberedCharles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86....
-
Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape GirardeauWith a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The event, which launched in 2017, raises...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule2Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
-
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case3Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
-
Future investment in economic developmentIn 2021, the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET announced renewed organizational plans to improve future economic development opportunities. It expanded its board of directors inviting private investors from the business sector to join representatives...
-
-
SoutheastHEALTH completes newest major expansion projectSoutheastHEALTH will welcome patients at its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services on Monday, Jan. 16. A ribbon cutting and sneak peek for representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce,...
-
-
Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well10The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has...
-
Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape GirardeauElizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling." Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people...
-
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.Cape Girardeau authorities are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Street. A release from the department states officers responded to the scene early Friday morning and located multiple...
-
Perryville authorities investigating school threatsThe Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating multiple terroristic threats to Perryville High School this week that resulted in evacuations and police searches. At a Friday, Jan. 13, news conference and subsequent release, police...
-
-
-
Route Y in Scott County closed for bridge repairsRoute Y in Scott County -- from County Road 475 to Heathercrest Street near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote8Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson,...
-
Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau16A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that...
-
Cape Library's Library of Things offers more than books, musicThe Cape Girardeau Public Library has many more materials to offer beyond books, DVDs and CDs. Cake pans, telescopes and power tools are just a few of the items that may be borrowed from its Library of Things . Director Katie Earnhart said the...
-
New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lionFreida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality". Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing,...
-
-
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge...
-
Cape Girardeau County personal property forms in the mail2The office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Robert "Bob" Adams said it will send via U.S. mail personal property tax forms Thursday, Jan. 12. To avoid penalty, the county said, the forms should be completed by March 1. Residents may check current...
-
Events planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. DayA slew of events will take place across Cape Girardeau to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed Monday, Jan. 16. The festivities will include service projects and gatherings to honor the late civil rights leader. In 1994, Congress...
-
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me CenterAsk Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center he has an answer at the ready. "People know...
-
Most read 1/10/23SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
-
Most read 1/10/23School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson3A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
-
New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...
-
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute6The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
-
Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new nameThe Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her...
-