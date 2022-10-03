New Start Dates For Medicare Part B Coverage Coming In 2023
Changes are coming next year for when Medicare Part B coverage starts.
What is not changing:
If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):
Begins three months before your 65th birthday.
Includes the month of your 65th birthday.
Ends three months after your 65th birthday.
If you are automatically enrolled in Medicare Part B or if you sign up during the first three months of your IEP, your coverage will start the month youre first eligible. If you sign up the month you turn 65, your coverage will start the first day of the following month. This wont change with the new rule.
What is changing:
Starting January 1, 2023, your Medicare Part B coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up if you sign up during the last three months of your IEP.
Before this change, if you signed up during the last three months of your IEP, your Medicare Part B coverage started two to three months after you enrolled.
If you dont sign up for Medicare Part B during your IEP, you have another chance each year during the General Enrollment Period (GEP). The GEP lasts from January 1 through March 31. Starting January 1, 2023, your coverage starts the first day of the month after you sign up.
You can learn more about these updates on our Medicare webpage at www.ssa.gov/medicare and our Medicare publication at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10043.pdf.
Please pass this information along to someone who may need it.
