Changing trends

Letter to the Editor

When I grew up in the '50s and '60s, tattoos were frowned on, body hardware was a no-no, and weird hair was seen only on clowns. Now, all are common.

Your nurse may have a tattoo that begins at her hand and runs up her arm. The young man who takes your money at the quick shop may have a ring in his nose and three in his eyebrow. And your niece may have blue hair, or green, or pink. They are all part of the "look."

I think this look is pretty much understandable. People have a right to decorate their bodies as they wish, and young people have always tried to express themselves in unique ways. Each generation must rebel to some extent. My generation listened to rock-n-roll, smoked cigarettes, had long hair, wore mini-skirts, etc. Besides, a lot of what the youngsters do today can be undone, except for the tattoos and the dimples where the hardware was attached.

One of these days some of the young folks will think the look is so ordinary and common as to be boring. I mean, when grandma and grandpa have their faded tats, hardware dimples, and worked-over hair, the look is no longer trendy or rebellious. Maybe some youngsters will opt for clear skin, natural hair, and abstention from sex, drugs and alcohol. Then grandma and grandpa will say, "Where did these youngsters come from?"

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau