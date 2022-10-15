Today in History
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 15, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill creating the U.S. Department of Transportation.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte, the deposed Emperor of the French, arrived on the British-ruled South Atlantic island of St. Helena, where he spent the last 5 1/2 years of his life in exile.
In 1945, the former premier of Vichy France, Pierre Laval, was executed for treason.
In 1946, Nazi war criminal Hermann Goering fatally poisoned himself hours before he was to have been executed.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1966, the revolutionary Black Panther Party was founded by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, California.
In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
In 1989, South African officials released eight prominent political prisoners, including Walter Sisulu.
In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.
In 1997, British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green twice drove a jet-powered car in the Nevada desert faster than the speed of sound, officially shattering the world's land-speed record.
In 2001, Bethlehem Steel Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In 2003, eleven people were killed when a Staten Island ferry slammed into a maintenance pier. (The ferry's pilot, who'd blacked out at the controls, later pleaded guilty to eleven counts of manslaughter.)
In 2015, President Barack Obama abandoned his pledge to end America's longest war, announcing plans to keep at least 5,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan at the end of his term in 2017 and hand the conflict off to his successor.
Ten years ago: Former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan sued the news and gossip website Gawker for posting a sex tape of him online. (Hogan won a $140 million verdict against Gawker, which ended up settling for $31 million in a legal fight that led to the media company's bankruptcy.)
Five years ago: Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write "Me too" as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag (using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.) Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he was still unsigned because of collusion by owners resulting from his protests during the national anthem.
One year ago: British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death as he met with constituents at a church hall; the assailant, an Islamic State supporter who said he targeted Amess because of his past support for airstrikes on Syria, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. A suicide bombing targeting a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan killed at least 47 people and wounded scores of others; the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The lawyers for accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz said he would plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school that killed 14 students and three staff members.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Barry McGuire is 87. Actor Linda Lavin is 85. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 77. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 76. Actor Victor Banerjee is 76. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 71. Singer Tito Jackson is 69. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 69. Actor Jere Burns is 68. Movie director Mira Nair is 65. Britain's Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 63. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 63. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 60. Singer Eric Benet is 56. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 54. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 53. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 53. Actor Dominic West is 53. R&B singer Ginuwine is 52. Christian singer-actor Jaci Velasquez is 43. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 42. R&B singer Keyshia Cole is 41. Actor Vincent Martella is 30. Actor Bailee Madison is 23.
-
New festival coming to Cape Girardeau1The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau County are hoping to put a new spin on a time-honored holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Arts Council and county will host the first-ever Cape Light Festival from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 at...
-
Miss. Co. administrator appointedJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, woman was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as Mississippi County (Missouri) public administrator. Melissa Davis of Charleston was appointed to the post, Parson's office announced Friday. Davis has served...
-
Scott Co. authorities caution against burningSIKESTON, Mo. -- Despite burn bans being in place throughout the region, local fire crews have battled a higher-than-usual number of vegetation blazes in the past several weeks, and they have one, clear message for residents: Stop burning. "We have...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-3-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
-
Local United Way to hold 'Transportation Conversation' for Cape CountyThe public is invited to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County during a "Transportation Conversation." The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex at 1157 S. West...
-
Cape Girardeau hospice aims to help kids dealing with grief"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." The pithy aphorism above is often attributed to 18th century American founding father Benjamin Franklin. Regardless of whether Franklin uttered or wrote those words, the...
-
Cape police seek trespassing suspect3Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard...
-
First Missouri State Bank now offers innovative high-interest CD promotionFirst Missouri State Bank now offers certificate of deposits that pay 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield and the customer can pick the term from three to 24 months. "This was born out of the environment that we're in right now," said First Missouri State...
-
$90M in water infrastructure needs identified in City of Cape9A consultant working for the City of Cape Girardeau has identified around $90 million worth of infrastructure work that needs to be done on the city's water system. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly a St. Louis based engineering firm used by the city as a...
-
VintageNOW brings fun, fashion, fundraising this weekend to CapeVintageNOW, an annual fundraising event for survivors of domestic violence and abuse, returns Saturday to the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau. In contrast to previous iterations, this year's fashion will focus on elements rather than a specific...
-
Democrat candidate McCallian: Rep. Smith has failed 8th District34Randi McCallian, a Democrat running to represent Missouri's 8th District, said Tuesday the incumbent congressman wants chaos at the federal level and hasn't improved economic conditions in the district during his time in office. "(U.S. Rep. Jason)...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/13/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 6 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
"A bit easier" for Southeast Missouri school districts to find food meeting nutritional guidelines, but struggles still remain9Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials reported that procuring food that meets federal and state nutrition standards is easier than in the past couple years but is still a struggle. Two and a half years ago, because of COVID-19, the district was...
-
Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape GirardeauPart of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars trunks bursting with candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the...
-
Runners, walkers raise $31,000 for cancer screeningsNearly 300 people helped raise more than $30,000 to provide free cancer screenings to area residents at this years Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk. The Oct. 1 event at Arena Park, hosted by Saint Francis Foundation, was the fourth such event, and 274...
-
3rd Marine Band to perform in PerryvilleThe 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform Sunday in Perryville, Missouri. The program will include selections from the band's varied repertoire, such as familiar march, traditional classics and patriotic favorites. This concert is free and open...
-
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIState Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report states Kyle Biler, 27, was taken into custody in Scott County just before midnight Saturday. He was taken to Scott...
-
Charleston woman arrested for alleged drugsA Charleston, Missouri, woman was arrested Friday for several alleged felony drug violations. A state Highway Patrol report states Angela Riley, 52, was taken into custody Friday night for allegedly possessing four types of controlled substances --...
-
Bertrand man arrested for 2 alleged feloniesA Bertrand, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday morning for two alleged felonies. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Keith Coots, 50, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a...
-
Arkansas man arrested in Scott CountyAn Arkansas man was taken into custody early Monday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report states William Walker Jr., 32, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. and cited for felony...
-
Survivor Stories: Robert Litzelfelner perseveres through struggleRobert Litzelfelner, known as Rob or Litz to his friends and family, has deep roots in Jackson. Hes lived there his whole life, just like his father and grandfather. He played on the Jackson football team with his brothers, Mike and Jack. He...
-
Survivor Stories: Hitting rock bottom to find faith, recoveryAs early as third grade, Hayes Howell says his struggle with addiction began to fester inside of him. While drugs and alcohol would manifest themselves as the outer appearance of his addiction during his teens and 20s, the true problem was within,...
-
Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in need3People got help with basic needs groceries, medical aid, cellphones during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for...
-
SEMO Aviation lands new director2Southeast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S....
-
Major Chick-fil-A expansion in Cape Girardeau13The Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau, near Saint Francis Medical Center, will soon expand its operation after acquisition from Drury Southwest of an adjacent parcel formerly occupied by an AT&T store. The remnants of...
-
SEMO announces new head of university advancement1Wendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday. Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement...
-
-
Most read 10/8/22Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber7The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass,...
-
Most read 10/7/22Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud1A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and...