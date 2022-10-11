Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2022. There are 81 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 11, 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks in Reykjavik, Iceland, concerning arms control and human rights.
On this date:
In 1614, the New Netherland Co. was formed by a group of merchants from Amsterdam and Hoorn to set up fur trading in North America.
In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.
In 1884, American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt was born in New York City.
In 1906, the San Francisco Board of Education ordered the city's Asian students segregated in a purely "Oriental" school. (The order was later rescinded at the behest of President Theodore Roosevelt, who promised to curb future Japanese immigration to the United States.)
In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra (shih-RAH'), Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard. The government of Panama was overthrown in a military coup.
In 1984, Challenger astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space as she and fellow Mission Specialist David C. Leestma spent 3 1/2 hours outside the shuttle.
In 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a "high-tech lynching."
In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had finished pumping out the New Orleans metropolitan area, which was flooded by Hurricane Katrina six weeks earlier and then was swamped again by Hurricane Rita.
In 2006, the charge of treason was used for the first time in the U.S. war on terrorism, filed against Adam Yehiye Gadahn, also known as "Azzam the American," who'd appeared in propaganda videos for al-Qaida. (Gadahn was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan in Jan. 2015.)
In 2014, customs and health officials began taking the temperatures of passengers arriving at New York's Kennedy International Airport from three West African countries in a stepped-up screening effort meant to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.
In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the NBA finals in six games; LeBron James scored 28 points as the NBA wrapped up a season that sent players to a "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida for three months because of the pandemic.
Ten years ago: Vice President Joe Biden and Republican opponent Paul Ryan squared off in their only debate of the 2012 campaign; the two repeatedly interrupted each other as they sparred over topics including the economy, taxes and Medicare.
Five years ago: The Boy Scouts of America announced that it would admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting in 2018 and establish a new program for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum, allowing them to aspire to the Eagle Scout rank. Strong winds fueled wildfires burning through California wine country; the confirmed death toll climbed to 23 as authorities ordered new evacuations. An American woman, Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle, and their children were freed, five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan; officials said the couple and their three children -- who'd been born in captivity -- were rescued in a dramatic raid orchestrated by the U.S. and Pakistani governments.
One year ago: Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following reports about messages he wrote years earlier that used offensive terms to refer to Blacks, gays and women. U.S.-based economist David Card won the Nobel Prize in economics for pioneering research demonstrating that an increase in the minimum wage doesn't hinder hiring, and immigrants don't lower pay for native-born workers. Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyogei completed a Kenyan sweep in the Boston Marathon, which took place after a 30-month absence; the race was moved from its traditional spring date for the first time in its 125-year history because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Today's Birthdays: Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 95. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 80. Country singer Gene Watson is 79. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 76. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 72. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 72. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 71. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 70. Actor David Morse is 69. Actor Stephen Spinella is 66. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 61. Actor Joan Cusack is 60. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 60. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 58. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 57. Actor Lennie James is 57. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 57. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 56. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 55. Actor Jane Krakowski is 54. Actor Andrea Navedo is 53. Actor Constance Zimmer is 52. Rapper MC Lyte is 52. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 51. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 50. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 48. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 47. Actor Emily Deschanel is 46. Actor Matt Bomer is 45. Actor Trevor Donovan is 44. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 42. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 37. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 36. Golfer Michelle Wie is 33. Rapper Cardi B is 30.
-
Project Hope gathers agencies, businesses, volunteers to help those in needPeople got help with basic needs groceries, medical aid, cellphones during Project Hope held Friday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Both gyms and several side rooms were filled with volunteers offering a variety of services for...
-
SEMO Aviation lands new directorSoutheast Missouri State University's Aviation program is set to have a new face at the helm. Miranda Sullivan has been named the director of aviation operations at the university, according to a news release. The program director works with U.S....
-
SEMO announces new head of university advancementWendell Snodgrass has been named vice president of university advancement and executive director of Southeast Missouri University Foundation, succeeding the retired Trudy Lee, the school announced Monday. Amanda Lincoln, interim SEMO advancement...
-
N. Sprigg in Cape to be closed Wednesday at WatkinsNorth Sprigg Street will be closed at Watkins Drive on Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau. Utility repair work is expected to be complete and the road reopened within the day, the release said.
-
-
Neil Glass, Tim Garner discuss education before Cape Chamber4The men leading two prominent school systems in Cape Girardeau County agree the business community can help students find their place in today's working world -- a world where there doesn't seem to be enough takers for available jobs. Neil Glass,...
-
Mayor highlights debt repayment, crime prevention efforts in city1JACKSON -- Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder touted debt repayment and investments in crime prevention while speaking to a Republican women's group Friday. Kinder told the group city officials have lowered the city's debt by about $8 million and...
-
Notre Dame students set fundraising record of $282,000 during annual Activity Week7Notre Dame Regional High School students set a record during this year's Activity Week, an annual fundraiser that helps the school with operation costs. Students raised more than $282,000 for the school, a record of $680.38 per capita, dusting the...
-
Cape water declared safe; officials lift boil advisoryCape Girardeau officials lifted the boil water advisory in the city Friday after test results showed no sign of contaminants in the water. "It is not necessary to flush your pipes or appliances since contamination was not detected. To flush...
-
Build My Future: Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students take part in construction career expo2SIKESTON, Mo. -- Nearly 2,000 Southeast Missouri high school students spent the day in the construction industry, learning about the various options in the trade while also gaining hands-on experience during the Build My Future event Wednesday in...
-
-
-
-
Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder workRoute AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder...
-
Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience storeAbout 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene. Windbigler said a...
-
Response to Cape Girardeau water emergency hailed1This story is updated. Much of Thursday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting was devoted to an after-action report following Cape Girardeau's water issue earlier this week, a now-repaired leak in a 14-inch water main. The crisis, which came...
-
City of Cape works to sell remainder of business park10Cape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the next step in selling the remaining portion of the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park. The city is working to sell the remaining portion of the park to Touchdown Developer Group...
-
First round of water tests shows no contaminants; boil water advisory decision to come by Friday afternoon1Cape Girardeau officials announced Thursday afternoon the first round of water samples indicated no contaminants in the city's water supply, following a water main break earlier in the week. However, a second round of tests will need to show no...
-
Woodland hosts groundbreaking for new safe room1MARBLE HILL, Mo. After years of planning, ground was broken last week on a safe room in the Woodland School District in Bollinger County. The building will be 9,200 square feet and designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines and...
-
Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud1A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and...
-
Cape hires new finance directorThe City of Cape Girardeau has hired a new finance director. Lisa Mills will take over the position Oct. 17. She will replace Dustin Ziebold who officially resigned from the post Sept. 23. I'm just really excited to start with the city and I feel...
-
Fixing Cape water main leak: long hours, outside help7The 14-inch water main right off of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau was repaired Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly daylong effort by crews to repair the issue. Stan Polivick, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, said the fix...
-
Supply chain, other issues, to push Cape casino hotel finish to 2024Completion of Century Casino's $26 million downtown hotel project in Cape Girardeau will likely be delayed a few months, according to the casino's general manager. "We would really love to get it finished by the end of next year, but I think...
-
Fellowship of Christian Athletes to bring Fields of Faith event to Houck StadiumFields of Faith, an event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Houck Stadium at Southeast Missouri State University. According to a news release, the event will be a night of learning who God is through...
-
Cape council delays decision on N. Sprigg convenience store citing public safety concerns13Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to table an ordinance granting a special-use permit to develop a convenience store and gas station at 2090 N. Sprigg St. Council member Robbie Guard moved to defer the ordinance until the next...
-
Two suspects sought in Perry County after chasePerry County, Missouri, authorities are searching for two suspects connected with an alleged stolen vehicle and chase Wednesday that involved a head-on crash with a Sheriff's Office vehicle. A release from Perry County Sheriff's Office detective...
-
Former Southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights chargesA former Piedmont, Missouri, police officer has been indicted on charges of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the FBI about it. Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, Missouri, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in U.S....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/6/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 3 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
SEMO to host panel discussion of Burns's documentary 'The Central Park Five'4There will be a panel discussion of Ken Burns's documentary "The Central Park Five" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Rose Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University. The Department of Mass Media will host the event, the second in its See Me...
-
Most read 10/5/22Mirror image Identical twins serve together in Cape Girardeau clinicKrisman and Kaylee Eakin began working as medical assistants at Cape Girardeau's EBO MD direct primary care clinic Sept. 7. Aside from their varying choice of hairstyles and a conscious decision to wear different colored scrubs to work each day, it...
-
Most read 10/5/22Cape under boil advisory for remainder of week, order forthcoming8Cape Girardeau residents on city water are under a boil advisory following a water main break Monday. The advisory will be in effect all week and a boil order is reportedly forthcoming. According to the state Department of Natural Resources website,...
-
Most read 10/4/22Cape officials update progress on water main breakThe water main break Monday that has resulted in a citywide boil advisory in Cape Girardeau and low pressure in the system will likely be repaired sometime Tuesday afternoon, city manager Kenneth Haskin said at a press conference Tuesday. Haskin...
-
-
Most read 10/3/22Cape man killed in St. Louis County wreckA Cape Girardeau man was killed early Friday morning in a pedestrian/vehicle wreck in St. Louis County. Releases from St. Louis County Police Department indicated Adam Levi, 24, died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Telegraph...
-