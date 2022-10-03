News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-3-22
Lord Jesus, thank you for your unfailing love, and the gift of eternal life through you. Amen.
More to explore
Perry County Commission appoints coroner interim sheriffPerry County Coroner William "Bill" Bohnert has been appointed to serve as interim Perry County, Missouri, sheriff. His appointment was effective midnight Saturday. Bohnert gave Perry County detective Jason Klaus managerial authority over the...
Old Lutesville Emporium offers a one-stop shopping experience in Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. Walk through the black front door at Old Lutesville Emporium at 203 First St. in Marble Hill, and customers will find merchandise they might remember from years past, things they haven't been able to get locally for years, and...
Cape man killed in St. Louis County wreckA Cape Girardeau man was killed early Friday morning in a pedestrian/vehicle wreck in St. Louis County. Releases from St. Louis County Police Department indicated Adam Levi, 24, died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Telegraph...
New voter ID cards to be mailed today for SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Some Sikeston residents will soon receive new voter identification cards in the mail. Beverly Riley, deputy clerk for the Scott County Clerk's Office in Benton, Missouri, said not all Scott County registered voters will receive new...
Jackson hosts U.S. leader of American LegionWith elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the...
'Swan Lake' ballet coming to Southeast Missouri State University River Campus1A touring production of the Tchaikovsky ballet, "Swan Lake", will be performed Oct. 22 at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. There will be two performances -- 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. -- in Bedell Performance Hall. The production,...
Taxiway improvements to close runway, ground jet service at Cape Airport1Runway 10-28 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be closed for 10 days, beginning Monday, due to Taxiway Bravo renovations. The announcement was made via the airport's Facebook page Friday. It will close jet service at the airport for the...
Cape Girardeau County corrects tax rates, makes appointmentsCorrecting a calculation error made Aug. 25, Cape Girardeau County Commission re-set 2022 tax rates Thursday, bringing them virtually identical to 2021's figures. n General Revenue: 5.76 cents per $100 assessed valuation. n Dvelopmentally Disabled...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-3-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-3--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n United Way initiatives: shelter during extreme weather and public transportation enhancement...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/3/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 29 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Burn advisory issued in Cape Girardeau County1Following a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately. NWS is urging...
Cape Comic Con returns this weekend for 17th edition3Comic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest. Vendors will...
Jackson student named semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship1When Sadie Middleton, a senior at Jackson High School, got called to the principal's office, she thought she must have done something wrong, but had no idea what, she said "I was a little nervous walking in," Middleton said. "Principal (Seth)...
Mehner accepts town administrator position in Tennessee8Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner has accepted an offer to become the new town administrator for Collierville, Tennessee. She will be officially named to the position pending a vote from the towns mayor and board of aldermen...
Cape to shift recycling routes because of staff shortages6Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be shifting recycling pickup because of a worker shortage. Stan Polivick, the director of Public Works, said beginning next week, Tuesday recycling routes will be shifted to Wednesday to help spread out...
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape3A man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. A release from Caruthersville Police Department says ZyQuan Williams, 18, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested after a...
Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau County9In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is...
Cape Girardeau Food Giant manager's last day will be in same store he worked his first7In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old. Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on...
River Heritage Quilter's Guild presents 13th Biennial Quilt Show this weekendThe River Heritage Quilters' Guild will present the 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. More than 100 quilts have been entered to be judged by certified quilt...
Most read 9/29/22Speck Pizza cuts a wider swath than the name implies2It was that quiet time between storms, that magical couple of hours between lunch and supper when most restaurant workers can catch their breath and people like me can eat without braving a crowd. Speck Pizza + Street Food at 430 Broadway in Cape...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Multiple organizations partner to offer severe-weather homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau15Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter. The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to...
Central Municipal Pool to close to general public18Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of...
New program will allow local law enforcement live video feeds of 911 callsLocal law enforcement and first responders will now be able to use 911 callers cellphones to see live video feeds and pictures. The new system, Prepared Live, allows dispatchers to text a web link to emergency callers that, if followed, will allow...
Most read 9/27/22Cape Chamber's Gilligan, Jackson Chamber's Gerau, address struggle to find workers2The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving. Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the...
Most read 9/26/22Cape man charged in Friday shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead. According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death...