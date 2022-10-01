News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Breast Cancer Awareness month
Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, I would like to share my recent experiences with the excellent medical facilities and personnel in Cape Girardeau.
About two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I have received wonderful care. I don't think I could have received better care anywhere in our country. Southeast Cancer Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeast Breast Care and Diagnostic staff have all been very caring and professional. They really have gone the extra mile. I can't begin to name all those who've helped, but I would like to especially thank Dr. Chris Bauer and staff, Dr. Andrew Moore and Kim Hagedorn and the infusion service staff, Dr. Joseph Miller and the radiation staff and Dr. Kevin Bartow and Stephanie Moll and all the surgical staff.
The Southeast Cancer Center is outstanding. From the time we arrived to valet parking, then registration, cancer journey guide, doctor's visit and infusion or radiation treatments, I always felt like everyone truly cared.
My husband and I feel so very blessed to have such exceptional medical personnel and medical facilities right here in Cape Girardeau.
Along with the medical teams, I have been blessed with wonderful support from my husband, Ken, family, friends and Lynwood Baptist Church. A good support system is essential for cancer patients. I thank our precious Lord and ask God to bless you all.
MARTHA ELLEN HOUSE, Cape Girardeau
