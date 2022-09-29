Feast of the Archangels Celebration

Welcome to a new year of archangel house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran. The feast of the Archangels, St. Michael, St. Gabriel, & St. Raphael, occurred on Thursday, September 29. Guardian Angel School celebrated the archangels on Wednesday, September 28 by enjoying a free dress down day and playing house games in the afternoon in the gym.

The 3 houses played 3 games. The first game was Catch if You Can. Four players per house had plastic cups and tossed a ping pong ball from 1 cup to the next and then back the opposite way to the first player. It was thought to be an easy game, but became a rather hard and long game with the ping pong balls bouncing out of the cup. This game was won by St. Gabriel's house; St. Michael's house took 2nd; and St. Raphael's house took third place.

The second game was Balloon Run. Four members per house and one at a time had to carry 3 balloons across the floor to the next person. The balloons were carried under each arm and between the legs and dropped for the next person in line to do the same. St. Raphael's house won this game, St. Michael was second, and St. Gabriel was third. Note: No balloons were popped during the occurrence of this game.

The final game was Roll, Roll, Run. Seven members per house lined up with legs spread apart. The first person rolled the ball between the legs of everyone in the line. The last person took the ball and ran to the front of the line and rolled the ball again. Each person did this till the original first person was first in line again. St. Raphael's house won this game with St. Michael in second and St. Gabriel in third place. The overall house winner was St. Raphael's house with St. Michael in second and St. Gabriel in third place.

Points were awarded to each house accordingly. Throughout the year, members have the opportunity to earn points for good deeds and good behavior. At the end of the school year, the house group with the most points will be awarded prizes, such as a free extra recess, special treats, etc. House games are done several times during the year and the students really enjoy them. Here's to a fun year for all the students at Guardian Angel School.

picture 5509: Harper Gadberry tosses a ping pong ball to Kambrie Seabaugh., who is in full catcher mode. They are members of St. Raphael's house. Mrs. Jodi McVay, next to Harper, is one of their house teachers.

picture 5515: Andrea Pobst, with balloons under both arms and 1 between the legs, tried to get across the gym floor without popping a balloon. Also pictured is Laynie Priggel who is waiting for her turn. They are members of St. Michael's house.

picture 5527: Veronica Seyer, assisted by Mrs. Cindy Seyer, prepares to pass a ball between her legs and through the legs of the remaining team members. The other members of St. Gabriel's house that are shown are Jameson Vandergriff, Jonah Dirnberger, Rylie Priggel, Victor Woods, Layton Strobel, and Teagan King.