Prayer 9-29-22
O Lord Jesus, we trust in you, the author and perfecter of our faith. Amen.
Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau CountyIn her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is...
Cape Girardeau Food Giant manager's last day will be in same store he worked his first1In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old. Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on...
River Heritage Quilter's Guild presents 13th Biennial Quilt Show this weekendThe River Heritage Quilters' Guild will present the 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. More than 100 quilts have been entered to be judged by certified quilt...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Multiple organizations partner to offer severe-weather homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau10Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter. The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to...
Central Municipal Pool to close to general public13Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of...
New program will allow local law enforcement live video feeds of 911 callsLocal law enforcement and first responders will now be able to use 911 callers cellphones to see live video feeds and pictures. The new system, Prepared Live, allows dispatchers to text a web link to emergency callers that, if followed, will allow...
Inflation and asphalt the impact on MoDOT's Southeast regionThe costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral. The price of asphalt is no exception. Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District,...
Getting all of Missouri connected goal of broadband conference next weekState officials are calling Tuesday's in-person "Connecting All Missourians" broadband summit in Jefferson City a "first-of-its-kind event." Cape Girardeau Central and SEMO graduate BJ Tanksley, director of the state's Office of Broadband...
Cape School Board discusses future city park near Jefferson, Career Ladder Plan for teachers4Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved authorization for superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to install a concrete retaining wall at Jefferson Elementary School for $74,850....
Updates on Cape summer school, improvement plan given to board2An update regarding the Cape Girardeau School District's summer school program was given to school board members Monday. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, reported there were improvements in the reading and math scores...
Hayti man killed in CaruthersvilleA Hayti, Missouri, man was shot and killed Friday night in Caruthersville, Missouri. Authorities responded to Shultz Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found Herschel Grant Jr., 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and then...
Filing deadline for gas rebate nears, Wallingford weighs in8State revenue officials say those who want rebates on Missouri's motor fuels tax have until the end of the week to return a form to get money back on gas purchases made from Oct. 1 to June 30. Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Cape Chamber's Gilligan, Jackson Chamber's Gerau, address struggle to find workers2The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving. Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the...
Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf set to retire at end of week1Perry County, Missouri, will have a new head of law enforcement after Friday. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement via a release on social media last week; he will vacate the post at midnight Friday. He said a lawsuit the sheriff filed...
1970s alive and well in production of Shakespeare's 'Much Ado About Nothing'"Much Ado About Nothing," by William Shakespeare, will be the first production this fall hosted by the Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance. Opening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the play will run seven performances...
CGPD adds 2 new officers, 1 communicatorTwo new officers and one communicator will join the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the department announced Monday via its Facebook page. Patrolmen Will Sammut and Hunter Juden took their oaths at City Hall on Monday morning. Both...
Local News 9/26/22Cape man charged in Friday shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead. According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death...
Local News 9/26/22Franklin Elementary students get intro to golf1A class of Franklin Elementary School third graders learned some basics of golf Thursday. Sitting in Hula Hoop-size rings on the gym floor, 15 students listened as Haley Rushin, their physical education teacher, explained the equipment and how to...
Cape eyes lower debt, West End, police gear2If approved by Cape Girardeau City Council members, the city is set to use more than $2 million in unallocated funds for debt repayment and sewer repair and a Justice Department grant to help Cape Girardeau Police Department. At the Sept. 19...
Jackson chamber seeks ARPA money for tourism9The City of Jackson has received $3 million from proceeds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Aldermen are trying to decide how to spend the money, and Brian Gerau has a request. Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce,...
Shots-fired leads to two-hour standoff in Scott County2A shots-fired incident Thursday morning turned into a two-hour standoff with law enforcement just outside of Chaffee, Missouri. The Scott County Sheriff's Office received a shots-fired 911 call at 8:23 a.m. from a property owner after the owner told...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/26/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 22 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Most read 9/23/22One dead in Cape shooting11
Most read 9/23/22Sample ballot available for Cape Girardeau County's fall election4The fall general election is less than seven weeks away and voters who wish to see what's on the Nov. 8 ballot may have an early look at the Cape Girardeau County website. "I'm expecting a good turnout because of the midterms and because of the...
Most read 9/22/22Cape Girardeau mayor alters City Council public comment rules, limits time22Mayor Stacy Kinder announced Monday a change to the public comment section of Cape Girardeau City Council meetings that will limit how many people can speak before the council at meetings. During the communications and reports portion of the...
Most read 9/22/22New downtown gateway to connect city to Mississippi RiverA 20-foot high obelisk will soon be placed at the corner of Broadway and Main streets in Cape Girardeau, providing a touchpoint between the city and the mighty Mississippi River. The gateway marker, funded in part by the Downtown Cape Girardeau...
SEMO to sell, not demolish, historic building6According a statement released by the school Tuesday, Southeast Missouri State University officials now say they will not raze the Himmelberger House at 603 N. Henderson St. in Cape Girardeau but will instead try to sell it. In May, SEMO said it...
Teacher shortage a challenge for Cape Girardeau School District7Hiring and retaining public school faculty is not only a national issue. It hits close to home, too. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of secondary education with Cape Girardeau School District, said filling the district's positions is a difficult...
Truck driver safe after couple holds him at gunpoint while driving through Scott County1BENTON, Mo. An over-the-road truck driver was located safely after allegedly being held at gunpoint by a couple early Monday in Scott County. Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff's Office received a call from employees of a trucking...