Trump and missing documents

Letter to the Editor

Recently, after winning the primary, New Hampshire's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, said that he believed the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. This was a reversal of his previous false claim that Democrat Joe Biden had won unfairly. Likewise, after winning the primary in August by promoting the same lie, Mark Finchem of Arizona admitted that claim was a fraud.

These two men are examples of unscrupulous Republicans who are willing to promote Trump's outrageous lies just so they could garner the votes of gullible Trump cultists.

As everyone knows by now, the lies and deceits Trump perpetrated over the past 50 years have begun to catch up with him. What none of his cultists realize is that he poses an existential threat to America. When he took top secret documents with him to Mar-a-Lago, he knew that it was illegal for him to do so. What is even more alarming is that many of these extremely sensitive documents are missing. What did he do with them? Why is he refusing to return them to the National Archives? Who did he give them to? Why did he mix them with his personal junk?

Incessantly repeating lies, always denying wrongdoing, cleverly deflecting blame, and delaying tactics have always been Trump's forte to avoid prosecution. There is an old aphorism, 'Law will protect the one who protects Law.' It goes without saying that sooner or later, 'Law will crush those who violate Law.' That is guaranteed.

K.P.S. Kamath, Cape Girardeau