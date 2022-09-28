Justin Davison named president and CEO of Saint Francis

Editorial

Saint Francis Healthcare System formally announced its new president and chief executive officer earlier this month.

Justin Davison, who assumed the role in February on an interim basis, first joined Saint Francis in November 2019 as the health system's chief financial officer. He served in a similar role for Mercy in Springfield, Missouri prior.

During the news conference, Davison said one of his first areas of focus was to create a culture of "people come first," noting this means patients, community, colleagues and doctors and advanced practice providers.

"If we are not considerate of the individual or the collective community, we are not a regionally-based health care system," Davison said. "If we are not considerate of people, if we don't embrace the dignity, we are not a faith-based organization with the beautiful heritage that we have. So, we must first be true to people and place them first."

Davison was bullish on the healthcare system's ability to recruit talent, noting Saint Francis had more than 170 colleagues return who previously were employed within the organization.

The indications are that Davison is a good leader and the right fit for Saint Francis. We're certainly glad to hear it. Saint Francis plays an important role in our community and throughout Southeast Missouri. It is one of the top employers in Cape Girardeau County, and health care continues to be a driver for our local economy.

We congratulate Justin Davison on being named the new president and CEO of Saint Francis and wish him much success as he leads the organization forward.