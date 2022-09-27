Dr. Jacob Leet, the Membership Chair for the Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club welcomes three new members at last meeting, including Dru Leet who works as a consultant, Paloma Scarpaci who has just completed a year working with KidSight MO and Nick Adkins, an Attorney with Little, Shellhammer, Richardson and Knowlan Law Offices. All three members reside in Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions meet the third Tuesday of the month at The Library (Downtown Cape) at 6:30pm.