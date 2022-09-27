Albert Pujols has brought joy to fans on and off the field

Opinion

Associated Press

It was a Sept. 3 game at Busch Stadium between the Cardinals and Cubs, and I was seated in right field.

The Cardinals were in the middle of a playoff push, and the Cubs were just trying to make it through what had been an otherwise disappointing season. Still, these games are always fun. It's a classic baseball rivalry -- maybe the best in professional sports.

This year has been extra special for St. Louis. Topping the celebratory list is Albert Pujols.

Each time Pujols came to the plate during this September game, fans would rise from their seats, phones in hand, to capture the moment. It was a reminder of the 1998 season when slugger Mark McGwire was chasing Roger Maris's single season home run record. Instead of flash bulbs going off, fans were using their iPhones to capture video of the greatest right-handed hitter of our generation.

What's also different about Pujols's quest for 700 home runs compared to McGwire is the state of the team. In 1998, it was all about Big Mac. The Cardinals were out of contention. People were going to the games (and batting practice) to see McGwire hit moon shots and watch him battle in the home run race with Sammy Sosa of the Cubs.

But this year, the Cardinals are in a playoff push. The team is competitive. Pujols, also known in the baseball world as "The Machine", even made the comment on more than one occasion that he was not changing his approach at the plate to hit home runs. He was trying to drive the ball and help the team win.

The Redbirds have had many other things to celebrate in 2022.

Along with this being the farewell season for Pujols, future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina will also retire at season's end.

Adam Wainwright and Molina set a Major League record for most starts by the same pitcher-catcher battery. In today's era of free agency, it's a record not likely to be broken again.

Never miss another column Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox

And Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are putting together MVP seasons.

Pujols entered the season needing 21 home runs to reach 700, an exclusive club that only includes the names Bonds, Aaron and Ruth. And after the last few seasons, it seemed unlikely the he would reach this milestone.

By the All-Star break, Pujols tallied only six long balls. Following his appearance in the All-Star game and Home Run Derby, something changed. The 42-year old slugger looked more like the 20-something phenom we watched during his first 11 seasons in a Cardinal uniform. The player who consistently put up 30-home run and 100-RBI campaigns.

The home runs began to pile up in the second half, and 700 home runs seemed not only attainable but likely. It was when, not if.

On Friday night, Pujols picked up home run 699 against Dodger left-hander Andrew Heaney followed by historic No. 700 the next inning against Phil Bickford. The home runs also marked 455 different pitchers Pujols has homered off, a Major League record.

MLB.com compiled a list of impressive statistics impressive statistics around Pujols's home runs. He has 13 home runs off pitchers who are already in Cooperstown, and he's homered in 40 MLB ballparks.

If you look at the list of active players with the most home runs, it's unlikely we'll see anyone reach 700 for a long time. Miguel Cabrera, who is close to retirement, is the next in line with 506.

What makes Pujols so endearing, however, is what he's done in the clubhouse and off the field.

Recently, I spoke with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol for an upcoming story in B Magazine. Marmol said Pujols has been a big asset in the dugout.

"It's hard to beat what he's able to do in that clubhouse, just the day-to-day conversations and instilling confidence in guys and just walk them through game plans and to walk them through what failure looks like, but also how to handle success. I mean, he does it all, and he does a really nice job with it. So it's good to have him back."

Off the field, Pujols is a past recipient of Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award, which is given each year to a player who has made a significant impact through community service.

Pujols has done so through his work with the Pujols Family Foundation. The organization helps children and young adults with Down syndrome and provides medical and humanitarian support to impoverished parts of the Dominican Republic.

He's also an outspoken Christian. Nearly every interview, he'll find a way to give glory to God.

An interview from three years ago is making the rounds on social media right now. Pujols told journalist Graham Bensinger how faith in Christ has been central to his life.

"God is everything to me. He has shown me his mercy, his grace and the best gift that he has given me: salvation," Pujols said.

He went on to say that the money he's made in the game, the championships, the MVPs and even the platform are not the gifts he takes the greatest joy in.

"It's that Bible, man, that Bible. That's the gift that he has given me. You know His Word, so I can spread it and talk about the good news of Jesus Christ. And that's my job. It took me a while to learn it. But I'm at the point that I'm not gonna quit now."

Pujols said this year will be his final season. Few players have an opportunity to leave on their terms, and it's good to see one of the game's stars have that opportunity.

Here's hoping the Cardinals have a deep run in October and we get to see even more heroics from No. 5. We've certainly had plenty over the last two decades. Off the field, I expect the impact of Albert Pujols will be felt for many years to come.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.