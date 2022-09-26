*Menu
World Peace Day celebrating at Saxony Lutheran High School

User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer
Monday, September 26, 2022
Peace Essay Winners from Saxony Lutheran High School with their Checks from the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service District 6060 Peace Grant

Rotary District 6060 offered Rotary Clubs to write a Peace Grant. Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service wrote a Peace Grant for a contest of students to write a Peace Essay from Saxony Lutheran High School. The topic of the Essays was "What does Peace mean to you in the World and in your own Community". The winners of the Essays were given cash from the Grant. $800 was given to 11 students at Saxony Lutheran High School. Rotary members of our club read each essay and voted and then delivered the checks directly to the students on World Peace Day, September 21, 2022.

Peace Essay Winners from Saxony Lutheran High School with members from the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service for the District 6060 Peace Grant.

