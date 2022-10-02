Today in History
Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
On this date:
In 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.
In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.
In 1959, Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" made its debut on CBS-TV with the episode "Where Is Everybody?" starring Earl Holliman.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.
In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado, killing 31 of the 40 people on board.
In 1984, Richard W. Miller became the first FBI agent to be arrested and charged with espionage. (Miller was tried three times; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was released after nine years.)
In 1986, the Senate joined the House in voting to override President Reagan's veto of stiff economic sanctions against South Africa.
In 2006, an armed milk truck driver took a group of girls hostage in an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, killing five of them and wounding five others before taking his own life.
In 2016, Colombians rejected a peace deal with leftist rebels by a razor-thin margin in a national referendum, scuttling years of painstaking negotiations and delivering a stunning setback to President Juan Manuel Santos. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully signed off for the last time, ending 67 years behind the mic for the Dodgers, as he called the team's 7-1 loss to the Giants in San Francisco.
In 2019, House Democrats threatened to make White House defiance of a congressional request for testimony and documents potential grounds for an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged for the first time that he had been on the phone call in which Trump pressed Ukraine's president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.
In 2020, stricken by COVID-19, President Donald Trump was injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House before being flown to a military hospital, where he was given Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.
Ten years ago: On the eve of the first presidential debate of the 2012 campaign, Vice President Joe Biden said the middle class had been "buried" during the last four years, a statement Republicans immediately seized upon as an unwitting indictment of the Obama administration.
Five years ago: Hours after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, President Donald Trump condemned the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead as an "act of pure evil." Rock superstar Tom Petty died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 66, a day after suffering cardiac arrest at his home. The trial of Ahmed Abu Khattala, described as the mastermind of the 2012 attacks on a U.S. outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead, began in Washington. (Khattala would be convicted of terrorism-related charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison.) Three Americans were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering key genetic "gears" of the body's 24-hour biological clock.
One year ago: Alaska activated emergency crisis protocols that allowed 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation's worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections in 2022, when his term would end.
Today's Birthdays: Movie critic Rex Reed is 84. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 77. Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier (sahn-YAY') is 76. Actor Avery Brooks is 74. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 74. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 73. Rock musician Mike Rutherford (Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics) is 72. Singer-actor Sting is 71. Actor Robin Riker is 70. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 68. Country musician Greg Jennings (Restless Heart) is 68. Rock singer Phil Oakey (The Human League) is 67. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 66. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 64. Retro-soul singer James Hunter is 60. Rock musician Bud Gaugh (Sublime, Eyes Adrift) is 55. Folk-country singer Gillian Welch is 55. Country singer Kelly Willis is 54. Actor Joey Slotnick is 54. R&B singer Dion Allen (Az Yet) is 52. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: "Live with Kelly and Ryan") is 52. Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 51. Singer Tiffany is 51. Rock singer Lene Nystrom is 49. Actor Efren Ramirez is 49. R&B singer LaTocha Scott (Xscape) is 50. Gospel singer Mandisa (TV: "American Idol") is 46. Actor Brianna Brown is 43. Rock musician Mike Rodden (Hinder) is 40. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 38. Actor Christopher Larkin is 35. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Samantha Barks is 32. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin is 29.
Jackson hosts U.S. leader of American LegionWith elected officials from Cape Girardeau County and City of Jackson joining a crowd of area veterans and others, American Legion National Commander Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola spoke Thursday at Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson about what he called the...
'Swan Lake' ballet coming to Southeast Missouri State University River Campus1A touring production of the Tchaikovsky ballet, "Swan Lake", will be performed Oct. 22 at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. There will be two performances -- 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. -- in Bedell Performance Hall. The production,...
Taxiway improvements to close runway, ground jet service at Cape Airport1Runway 10-28 at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be closed for 10 days, beginning Monday, due to Taxiway Bravo renovations. The announcement was made via the airport's Facebook page Friday. It will close jet service at the airport for the...
Cape Girardeau County corrects tax rates, makes appointmentsCorrecting a calculation error made Aug. 25, Cape Girardeau County Commission re-set 2022 tax rates Thursday, bringing them virtually identical to 2021's figures. n General Revenue: 5.76 cents per $100 assessed valuation. n Dvelopmentally Disabled...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-3-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-3--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n United Way initiatives: shelter during extreme weather and public transportation enhancement...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/3/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 29 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Burn advisory issued in Cape Girardeau County1Following a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately. NWS is urging...
Cape Comic Con returns this weekend for 17th edition3Comic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest. Vendors will...
Jackson student named semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship1When Sadie Middleton, a senior at Jackson High School, got called to the principal's office, she thought she must have done something wrong, but had no idea what, she said "I was a little nervous walking in," Middleton said. "Principal (Seth)...
Mehner accepts town administrator position in Tennessee8Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner has accepted an offer to become the new town administrator for Collierville, Tennessee. She will be officially named to the position pending a vote from the towns mayor and board of aldermen...
Cape to shift recycling routes because of staff shortages5Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be shifting recycling pickup because of a worker shortage. Stan Polivick, the director of Public Works, said beginning next week, Tuesday recycling routes will be shifted to Wednesday to help spread out...
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape3A man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville, Missouri, was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. A release from Caruthersville Police Department says ZyQuan Williams, 18, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested after a...
Flu makes early appearance, COVID cases low in Cape Girardeau County8In her communicable disease report Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, staff epidemiologist and project coordinator Autumn Grim said the health agency "has seen a couple of cases of flu," adding "it is...
Cape Girardeau Food Giant manager's last day will be in same store he worked his first7In a career that has gone full circle, Edward Spalding is retiring Friday as store manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, where he got his first job when he was 16 years old. Starting as a stock boy, Spalding said he worked after school and on...
River Heritage Quilter's Guild presents 13th Biennial Quilt Show this weekendThe River Heritage Quilters' Guild will present the 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. More than 100 quilts have been entered to be judged by certified quilt...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/29/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Multiple organizations partner to offer severe-weather homeless shelter in Cape Girardeau15Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter. The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to...
Central Municipal Pool to close to general public18Mechanical issues will force the closure of Central Municipal Pool for the general public likely until 2024. The culprit is a problem with the heating and air system that cannot be repaired at this time, according to a news release from the City of...
New program will allow local law enforcement live video feeds of 911 callsLocal law enforcement and first responders will now be able to use 911 callers cellphones to see live video feeds and pictures. The new system, Prepared Live, allows dispatchers to text a web link to emergency callers that, if followed, will allow...
Inflation and asphalt the impact on MoDOT's Southeast regionThe costs of virtually all construction materials have gone up in this year's inflationary spiral. The price of asphalt is no exception. Michael Brandon, Missouri Department of Transportation project designer for the 25-county Southeast District,...
Getting all of Missouri connected goal of broadband conference next weekState officials are calling Tuesday's in-person "Connecting All Missourians" broadband summit in Jefferson City a "first-of-its-kind event." Cape Girardeau Central and SEMO graduate BJ Tanksley, director of the state's Office of Broadband...
Cape School Board discusses future city park near Jefferson, Career Ladder Plan for teachers4Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved authorization for superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to install a concrete retaining wall at Jefferson Elementary School for $74,850....
Updates on Cape summer school, improvement plan given to board3An update regarding the Cape Girardeau School District's summer school program was given to school board members Monday. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent for elementary education, reported there were improvements in the reading and math scores...
Cape Chamber's Gilligan, Jackson Chamber's Gerau, address struggle to find workers2The leaders of two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County say it remains tough to find people to fill available jobs but indicate things may be improving. Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, told the...
Cape man charged in Friday shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with murder after a Friday shooting in Cape Girardeau left a St. Louis man dead. According to a release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, Martevion Curry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death...
Cross Trails Medical adds to Cape Girardeau footprintCross Trails Medical Center, 408 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, is erecting a second building nearby. Cross Trails, designated a federally qualified health center and community health canter, is constructing an 11,300-square-foot structure, now...
One dead in Cape shooting11