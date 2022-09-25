*Menu
Halloween Baseball Game

To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Jan Chamberlain
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Field of Screams 1

Halloween Baseball Game is latest addition to the neighborhood. Kevin Rhodes has been creating these Halloween delights for eight years in Cape Girardeau,MO.

Field of Screams 2

