United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off annual campaign
The United Way of Southeast Missouri has kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign, making the case to businesses and individuals that many in our community need a helping hand.
At the recent kickoff lunch, executive director Elizabeth Shelton talked about how the United Way helps many individuals through various organizations "win the game of life."
The sports-themed event, which included support from River Radio personalities Erik Sean and Darren Burgfeld, featured fun commentary to help bring home a serious message: There are people in our community who need help with education, health or income. It's this three-legged stool that United Way focuses on when allocating funds to its partners.
Many of the area's businesses work with the United Way by providing their employees an opportunity to donate via paycheck deduction. This is a great way to support their work. But even if you don't have this opportunity through your employment, we would encourage you to support the United Way's efforts.
The United Way goes through a vetting process for each of its funded partners, making sure the projects meet their criteria.
From Read to Succeed, to the Red Cross, to the Salvation Army and Jackson Ministerial Alliance, among many others, the funded partners are helping people in our community with some of the most basic needs in life while also giving them opportunities to better themselves.
In addition to monetary support, there are volunteer opportunities. You can learn more on their website: unitedwayofsemo.org.
We hope you'll consider supporting the United Way during this year's campaign.
Comments
-
Column (9/22/22)You are not alone. Help is available.September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep...
-
Column (9/22/22)Biden's migrant crisis hits the blue statesThe nation is having a contentious debate over whether illegal migrants coming over the Southern border should be transported farther inland, and if so, where and by whom. Should they stay in San Antonio or end up in New York City, get bussed to a...
-
Editorial (9/21/22)Editorial: Shipyard Music Festival returns this weekendShipyard Music Festival returns for its fourth year this weekend on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The two-day event, produced by rustmedia, includes a full lineup of national touring acts and local musicians who rotate performances...
-
No party is innocent on US immigration policyWhen it comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I'm a "bothsides-er." These days, complaining about both sides -- Democrats and Republicans -- invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some...
-
Guaranteed income: A slap in the face to workersDemocratic politicians across the U.S. are pushing for guaranteed monthly cash handouts to the poor. No strings attached. No work required. Taxpayers foot the bill. This scheme, which is already being rolled out in Los Angeles, Chicago, Providence,...
-
How our dream house fell apart when faced with a pandemicWe're closing on our house and this move feels like a failure. We purchased the house six months before the pandemic hit. We'd moved from Louisville back to the small Northern Kentucky community where I grew up. I have friends remaining in the...
-
-
Editorial (9/19/22)Chick-fil-A program to help SADI; big prize attainableSEMO Alliance for Disability Independence stands to realize a financial windfall that would benefit many in the region thanks to the generosity of a fast-food chain and community support. Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards program highlights...
-
-
When will low-income Americans stop looking to government?New polling data from Gallup show Americans are not having an easy time through this period of rising prices. According to Gallup, 56% of Americans say now that rising prices are causing severe or moderate hardship. Drilling down, we see that the...
-
Ukraine with a whimper or a bang?Russia started the war with Ukraine in late February with a shock-and-awe effort to grab Kyiv. It failed both to decapitate the government and absorb half the country in one fell swoop. Soon the conflict descended into a war of attrition in Eastern...
-
Similar inflation challenges and stumbles in the UKShortly after taking over as the new U.K. prime minister, Liz Truss announced plans to fight inflation by capping household energy prices over the next two years. Blimey! Billed as the most free-market prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, Truss's...
-
Editorial (9/16/22)U.S. Grant exhibit recalls Cape Girardeau ties to Civil War leader, presidentLocales here and there sometimes highlight ties to historical figures. Sometimes, those ties are ... shall we say ... tenuous. Such is not the case with Cape Girardeau's history with U.S. Grant, Union Army commanding general and later the 18th...
-
Editorial (9/14/22)Editorial: Redhawks football plenty to be excited about in 2022If there's one thing college football brings to the fan table, it's excitement, and the 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have provided an early season dose -- with more certainly to come. Coach Tom Matukewicz's team (1-1) will host...
-
-
Editorial (9/12/22)SEMO District Fair makes return to Arena Park this weekThe SEMO District Fair is one of Cape Girardeau's iconic events. The eight days of festivities are filled with food, rides, animals, vendors and grandstand entertainment. It's also a great place to see old friends as summer ends and a hint of fall...
-
Editorial (9/9/22)Alberta and Neil Dougan make big impact through estate giftsA recent story in the Southeast Missourian highlighted the generosity of one local couple. Alberta Macke Dougan was a longtime history faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University. Her husband, R. Neil Dougan, served in the Marine Corps...
-
Editorial (9/7/22)The impact of I-55 on Southeast MissouriTalk to someone of a certain age and they will recall the challenges of travel in the Midwest before Interstate 55. A simple trip from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis was much longer than the 1 hour and 40 minutes that it is today. And a trek from...
-
Editorial (9/6/22)B Magazine Difference Makers to be recognized this weekOur regional business publication, B Magazine, recently released its annual Difference Makers edition. Unlike the other five editions of the publication each year, which center on long-form storytelling of major business issues, this one largely...
-
-
Editorial (9/2/22)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekendEditor's note: The following is our annual Labor Day editorial. When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882...
-
Editorial (8/31/22)Editorial: Hotel-motel receipts indicate Cape is growing hub for sports tourismWhen COVID-19 hit our shores, the travel industry felt the pain. With St. Louis and Illinois in more stringent lockdowns, Cape Girardeau was able to host more events than some. But still, the hotel industry took a hit -- even locally. That's all...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.