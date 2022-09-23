United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off annual campaign

Editorial

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign, making the case to businesses and individuals that many in our community need a helping hand.

At the recent kickoff lunch, executive director Elizabeth Shelton talked about how the United Way helps many individuals through various organizations "win the game of life."

The sports-themed event, which included support from River Radio personalities Erik Sean and Darren Burgfeld, featured fun commentary to help bring home a serious message: There are people in our community who need help with education, health or income. It's this three-legged stool that United Way focuses on when allocating funds to its partners.

Many of the area's businesses work with the United Way by providing their employees an opportunity to donate via paycheck deduction. This is a great way to support their work. But even if you don't have this opportunity through your employment, we would encourage you to support the United Way's efforts.

The United Way goes through a vetting process for each of its funded partners, making sure the projects meet their criteria.

From Read to Succeed, to the Red Cross, to the Salvation Army and Jackson Ministerial Alliance, among many others, the funded partners are helping people in our community with some of the most basic needs in life while also giving them opportunities to better themselves.

In addition to monetary support, there are volunteer opportunities. You can learn more on their website: unitedwayofsemo.org.

We hope you'll consider supporting the United Way during this year's campaign.