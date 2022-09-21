Editorial: Shipyard Music Festival returns this weekend

Editorial

Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Shipyard Music Festival returns for its fourth year this weekend on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The two-day event, produced by rustmedia, includes a full lineup of national touring acts and local musicians who rotate performances between two stages.

The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday with The Burney Sisters, followed by Mike Renick, Lowdown Brass Band, Arkansauce and Yonder Mountain String Band.

Day 2 kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The lineup: Hunter Hathcoat, Wildermiss, Pfunk Dat, Mike Mains & The Branches, Jessie Ritter, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Logan Chapman, Grizfolk, Jeremy Todd, Maggie Rose, Hounds and Samantha Fish.

You can read more about each of these acts in stories at semissourian.com and shipyardfest.com.

Shipyard, however, is more than great music. It's an experience, complete with good food and drink, old and new friends, interactive sponsor experiences and opportunities to give back to importance causes.

Tickets can be purchased online at shipyardfest.com. Prices will increase beginning Friday.

Shipyard is one of Cape Girardeau's popular events, drawing more than 2,000 people in 2021. It's family-friendly, helps fuel the local economy and provides a quality experience for people of all ages.

A special note of thanks to the sponsors, organizers and volunteers who help make this event possible.

We look forward to seeing you at Shipyard this weekend.