Prayer 9-20-22
Father God, may we guard our words, choosing only those pleasing to you. Amen.
Cape Council reviews list of projects for ARPA fundsThe Cape Girardeau City Council was presented with a $1.37 million list of allocation proposals for the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday's meeting. It was the first reading of the ordinance. The list was put together by city...
SEMO to sell, not demolish, historic buildingAccording a statement released by the school Tuesday, Southeast Missouri State University officials now say they will not raze the Himmelberger House at 603 N. Henderson St. in Cape Girardeau but will instead try to sell it. In May, SEMO said it...
Teacher shortage a challenge for Cape Girardeau School DistrictHiring and retaining public school faculty is not only a national issue. It hits close to home, too. Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of secondary education with Cape Girardeau School District, said filling the district's positions is a difficult...
Extra law enforcement patrolling Poplar Bluff school after threats on social mediaPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Law enforcement provided extra patrols inside and outside Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday and will again today while trying to determine the validity of threats of violence that have circulated on social media. The threats...
Truck driver safe after couple holds him at gunpoint while driving through Scott County1BENTON, Mo. An over-the-road truck driver was located safely after allegedly being held at gunpoint by a couple early Monday in Scott County. Around 10:40 a.m. Monday, Scott County Sheriff's Office received a call from employees of a trucking...
U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for ADA sidewalk improvementsU.S. 61 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews improve sidewalks between Old Cape Road and Donna Road in Jackson, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work part of the MoDOT's initiative to bring roadway...
Shipyard brings music for everyone this weekendWhen Shipyard Music Festival returns Friday and Saturday, one of the musical acts will involved a unique take on bluegrass. The two-day festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Who's in the band and where are you...
Funds for Osage maintenance causes council contention11Cape Girardeau City Council members were presented with the first reading of an ordinance that could allocate the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, a point of contention among the council for several months. Contention that did not...
Four cited for failure to report in alleged abuse case at Chaffee school5Two current and two former administrators with the public school system in Chaffee, Missouri, have been cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. Information documents filed by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch cited...
Cape Girardeau County OKs change order, approves vehicle sale and purchasesCape Girardeau County Commissioners voted Monday to OK a contract change with St. Louis-based Trutest Solutions to include the existing county jail in Jackson for an environmental study assessment, or ESA. Commissioners OK'd an ESA in November with...
Water plant, East Jackson roadway lighting top Jackson aldermen1Jackson's Board of Aldermen, at its Monday meeting, approved the following. n Bid for $31,231 from Electrical Contractors of Cape Girardeau for two variable frequency drives to control high service pumps at the water plant at 2230 Lee Ave. Only one...
Cape recycling route pushed back a dayRecycling routes normally run today in Cape Girardeau will take place Wednesday this week, according to a release from the city Monday night. The Public Works Department does not have enough staff to run all of today's routes in one day, according...
Oran man dies in Saturday crash in CapeAn Oran, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on North Kingshighway. Aaron James Lovel was riding a motorcycle that collided with a passenger car. Lovel died of his injuries...
Highway 34 in Cape County closed for pavement work; Utility work will slow I-55 traffic in Cape CountyHighway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, from Route UU to Highway 72, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday...
What's Past is Prologue: Remembering the 1939 U.S. visit of Queen Elizabeth II's parentsThe longest serving monarch in world history, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will be buried today after a state funeral in London putting a final period to her record-shattering 70-year reign. King George VI, whom daughter Elizabeth succeeded on...
Cape Central Academy teacher finds 'happy place' on roller derby track2Known as "Ms. DeWitt" to her students, Cape Central Academy English teacher Bri DeWitt surprised them when she revealed her roller derby persona, "Babe Runner." DeWitt's nickname was inspired by the 1982 movie "Blade Runner,' starring Harrison Ford....
Southeast Missourian staff wins 15 awards in press association contest4Southeast Missourian staff won 15 awards in this years Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper contest. Four of the awards, which covered content produced in calendar year 2021 and which were handed out at the groups annual conference...
Most read 9/19/22Munchbox with late night eats in Cape Girardeau6The Munchbox, a food truck catering to those wanting late night delicacies in the heart of Cape Girardeau, will launch this week, according to proprietor Patrick Buck Jr. "There isn't a lot open after 10 p.m. downtown, and people complain about...
Butler County's Kacey Proctor is State's Attorney of the Year1For his work on both state and local levels, Butler County, Missouri's Kacey Proctor was presented with the State's Attorney of the Year Award. Proctor said he is "honored and humbled," but knows many other people who also deserve this recognition....
Cape student identified as Merit semifinalist5A senior at Cape Central High School was named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship on Wednesday. Ibrahim Ahmad was the only student from Cape Girardeau to make the cut and be in the running for the award. Fifteen thousand students...
'Best Little Fair in the Land' returns to Southeast MissouriAn event dubbed the "Best Little Fair in the Land" will make its return to Southeast Missouri next week. The East Perry Community Fair, a staple of Altenburg, Missouri, will have free admission, free parking and free entertainment for attendees...
Riverboat to dock in Cape Girardeau Sunday2VisitCape has announced American Countess, with 174 visitors aboard, will dock at the Cape Girardeau riverfront from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. VisitCape office administrator Josh Thompson said Countess' passengers will participate in a...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6. Financial affairs n...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 9-19--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Information Technology Professional Day Proclamation n Cape Gardens Apartments tax credit project -- Select Development Comminication/reports n City council Items for discussion n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 15 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Jackson man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with ax20A Jackson man was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly attempting to gain entry into a family member's residence while wielding an ax. Raymond J. Halter, 39, was allegedly terrorizing family members and attempted to get into their residence...
Perryville man killed in two-vehicle crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Perry County, Missouri. A state Highway Patrol report said Timothy Tarrillion, 36, died in the crash when his 2021 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 2003 Kentworth driven by Jacjiwan...
Most read 9/15/22Davison named president/CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System7Saint Francis Healthcare System has removed the temporary tag from its president and chief executive officer. Justin Davison has led the organization in an interim status since February, and a Wednesday news conference announced the systems board...
Most read 9/15/22City of Cape Girardeau explores options to help south side14Highway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping...
Most read 9/14/22Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport5After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said. Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory...