Today is Friday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2022. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress -- forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces -- moved to York, Pennsylvania.

On this date:

In 1791, Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute" premiered in Vienna, Austria.

In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia's Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, "I believe it is peace for our time."

In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees went on to win the Series four games to three).

In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

In 1960, "The Flintstones," network television's first animated prime-time series, debuted on ABC.

In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith's presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.

In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh's 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.

In 1986, the U.S. released accused Soviet spy Gennadiy Zakharov, one day after the Soviets released American journalist Nicholas Daniloff.

In 1988, Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev retired President Andrei A. Gromyko from the Politburo and fired other old-guard leaders in a Kremlin shake-up.

In 2001, under threat of U.S. military strikes, Afghanistan's hard-line Taliban rulers said explicitly for the first time that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew where his hideout was located.

Ten years ago: Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, writing in The Wall Street Journal, said President Barack Obama had "misunderstood" American values in his policies toward other countries. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels became the first rookie in Major League history to hit 30 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season as the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 5-4.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, saying they "want everything to be done for them." Monty Hall, the long-running host of TV's "Let's Make a Deal," died of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills at the age of 96.

One year ago: With only hours to spare, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. A 22-year-old white supremacist, John Earnest, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others. Government researchers reported a big decline in teen vaping in 2021 as many U.S. students were forced to learn from home during the pandemic.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 91. Singer Cissy Houston is 89. Singer Johnny Mathis is 87. Actor Len Cariou is 83. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 79. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 77. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 76. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 72. Actor Victoria Tennant is 72. Actor John Finn is 70. Rock musician John Lombardo is 70. Singer Deborah Allen is 69. Actor Calvin Levels is 68. Actor Barry Williams is 68. Singer Patrice Rushen is 68. Actor Fran Drescher is 65. Country singer Marty Stuart is 64. Actor Debrah Farentino is 63. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 62. Actor Crystal Bernard is 61. Actor Eric Stoltz is 61. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 60. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 59. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 58. Actor Monica Bellucci is 58. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 58. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 56. Actor Andrea Roth is 55. Actor Amy Landecker is 53. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 53. Actor Tony Hale is 52. Actor Jenna Elfman is 51. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 48. Actor Marion Cotillard is 47. Actor Christopher Jackson is 47. Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is 47. Actor Stark Sands is 44. Actor Mike Damus is 43. Actor Toni Trucks is 42. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 41. Actor Lacey Chabert is 40. Actor Kieran Culkin is 40. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 38.