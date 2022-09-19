Lavis Nails at Mount Auburn Center

Submitted

Lavish Nails, featuring deluxe nail services, opened Sept. 3 at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 105, in Cape Girardeau.

The spa will be open every day but Sunday, and is located in the Mount Auburn Center, developed by Rhodes Group.

