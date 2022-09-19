*Menu
Lavis Nails at Mount Auburn Center

By Jeff Long ~ Southeast Missourian
Monday, September 19, 2022
Lavish Nails has opened in Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn Center, a development managed by Rhodes Group.
Lavish Nails, featuring deluxe nail services, opened Sept. 3 at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 105, in Cape Girardeau.

The spa will be open every day but Sunday, and is located in the Mount Auburn Center, developed by Rhodes Group.

