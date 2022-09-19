Chick-fil-A program to help SADI; big prize attainable
SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence stands to realize a financial windfall that would benefit many in the region thanks to the generosity of a fast-food chain and community support.
Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Awards program highlights community organizations doing good work. The company annually hands out $5 million in grants, and the twist is the program includes a competitive component, allowing voters to weigh in on which organizations deserve the biggest bucks.
Of the nearly 2,500 organizations that requested funds, only 46 are finalists. Each finalist will receive $30,000.
So, first, thanks to Chick-fil-A for investing in community organizations around the country.
SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is one of those finalists in this year's competition.
The organization's grant request would fund a sensory garden -- a serene, calming locale for visitors to enjoy the sights, sounds, touches and more from their surroundings.
By virtue of the competitive component of the program, those who wish to support SADI's project can vote for it through Chick-fil-A's app. Voting ends Saturday.
What's ultimately at stake? Up to $350,000.
It's not an accident SADI is a part of the program.
Brian House, owner and operator of the Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A, nominated the organization. It's one he's familiar with. His 26-year-old daughter, Carley, has Down syndrome and participates in many SADI programs, including SADI CARES, which helps those with disabilities more fully participate in day-to-day activities and develop skills.
"It's been a godsend for her," House recently told a Southeast Missourian reporter.
Donna Thompson, SADI executive director, said SADI helps everyone feel more included and involved.
"Our whole purpose for being a center for independent living is to break down barriers for those with disabilities and to be a place where they can come and belong," she explained.
With the help of Chick-fil-A and perhaps a strong showing of support from those inclined to vote for SADI through the company's app -- the organization's work will get easier financially.
Congratulations SADI, and thank you Chick-fil-A.
