U.S. Grant exhibit recalls Cape Girardeau ties to Civil War leader, president
Locales here and there sometimes highlight ties to historical figures. Sometimes, those ties are ... shall we say ... tenuous.
Such is not the case with Cape Girardeau's history with U.S. Grant, Union Army commanding general and later the 18th president of the United States. He not only visited the city but assumed command of military forces in the region during the Civil War.
According to a blog post by the Southeast Missourian's Sharon Sanders, Grant took command of the Southeast Missouri Military District in 1861, inspecting construction of Cape's fortresses, in various stages of completion, while here.
The general was a popular figure in the area. According to the post: "That connection to the Civil War general was still deeply felt at the time of his death in 1885, so much so that a memorial was ordered placed in the record book of the Court of Common Pleas" courthouse in the city. It exists to this day. Interestingly, the name of the artist to created the memorial has been lost to history.
Grant led the Union Army to victory in the Civil War, and as president, he implemented Reconstruction and worked to eradicate slavery from the nation. His legacy is secure.
As Cape Girardeau has not forgotten Grant, neither has the state. The Missouri Humanities Council has created a 275-square foot U.S. Grant Bicentennial Exhibit -- "Ulysses Grant's Missouri" -- which is visiting Cape Girardeau this month. The exhibit, paired with Grant memorabilia owned by local businessman Earl Norman, recently opened at Chrisman Art Gallery, 32 N. Main St. It is available for public viewing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September.
A highlight of the exhibit's opening was a visit by "Grant" himself. Curt and Lena Fields, in character as Grant and his wife, Julia, attending the opening reception. Fields identifies as a living historian, portraying Grant in productions and presentations around the country. He bears a striking resemblance to the general, and his work has highlighted Grant's service to the nation for many years.
To learn more about one of our nation's most highly decorated military leaders and someone who answered our nation's highest call at a crossroads in our history, take the time to enjoy the exhibit.
Comments
-
Column (9/16/22)The Democrats have a culture-war midterm strategyWho's using the culture war to distract from the economy now? Democrats have long believed -- going back at least to the famous 2005 Thomas Frank book, "What's the Matter with Kansas?" -- that Republicans cynically deploy cultural issues to divert...
-
-
Column (9/15/22)Surprised by Ukraine's recent victories? You shouldn't be"Nobody knows anything," William Goldman, the legendary screenwriter said. "Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one." I'm...
-
Editorial (9/14/22)Editorial: Redhawks football plenty to be excited about in 2022If there's one thing college football brings to the fan table, it's excitement, and the 2022 Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks have provided an early season dose -- with more certainly to come. Coach Tom Matukewicz's team (1-1) will host...
-
Column (9/14/22)Ukraine proves there's no substitute for hard powerThe ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, if successful, could reshape the war and the geopolitical contours of Europe. It is a testament to Ukrainian pluck and staying power but, above all, to the advanced weapons that the West has put in the hands...
-
Column (9/13/22)The world wants no part of woke, but it's glad we doThe United States obsesses over whether biological men can compete in women's sports as transgender females. Crime is spiking at levels not seen in 40 years. But some consider it racist to suggest that arrests, indictments, convictions, and...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/12/22)SEMO District Fair makes return to Arena Park this weekThe SEMO District Fair is one of Cape Girardeau's iconic events. The eight days of festivities are filled with food, rides, animals, vendors and grandstand entertainment. It's also a great place to see old friends as summer ends and a hint of fall...
-
Championing opportunity is winning strategy for DemsToday's political parties lack ideas. The Republicans define themselves as opponents of Democrats. Yet many of the GOP economic policy positions resemble, with minor variations, those of Democrats. Meanwhile, the Democrats repeat the same simplistic...
-
Things are not cool in CaliforniaIn California, a historic heat wave has exposed yet again what big idiots the politicians in Sacramento are. To prevent daily rolling blackouts in Beverly Hills like the ones they have in places such as Ghana, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked us to not...
-
Why music will always be my hype manThe other day, while listening to '90s radio on Pandora, I was transported back to a high school assembly, one meant to deliver doses of optimism and confidence to teens. The assembly was packed with stories of perseverance. I don't recall a single...
-
-
Editorial (9/9/22)Alberta and Neil Dougan make big impact through estate giftsA recent story in the Southeast Missourian highlighted the generosity of one local couple. Alberta Macke Dougan was a longtime history faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University. Her husband, R. Neil Dougan, served in the Marine Corps...
-
Editorial (9/7/22)The impact of I-55 on Southeast MissouriTalk to someone of a certain age and they will recall the challenges of travel in the Midwest before Interstate 55. A simple trip from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis was much longer than the 1 hour and 40 minutes that it is today. And a trek from...
-
Editorial (9/6/22)B Magazine Difference Makers to be recognized this weekOur regional business publication, B Magazine, recently released its annual Difference Makers edition. Unlike the other five editions of the publication each year, which center on long-form storytelling of major business issues, this one largely...
-
-
Editorial (9/2/22)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekendEditor's note: The following is our annual Labor Day editorial. When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882...
-
Editorial (8/31/22)Editorial: Hotel-motel receipts indicate Cape is growing hub for sports tourismWhen COVID-19 hit our shores, the travel industry felt the pain. With St. Louis and Illinois in more stringent lockdowns, Cape Girardeau was able to host more events than some. But still, the hotel industry took a hit -- even locally. That's all...
-
Editorial (8/26/22)Gridiron Magazine previews the best in Southeast Missouri footballThis is a fun time of year for sports fans. The Major League Baseball season is approaching its final month, with teams competing for a chance to make the playoffs. And for Cardinals fans, it's especially exciting as the Redbirds are playing good...
-
-
Editorial (8/24/22)Area students return to the classroom. Here's to a good school year.In Southeast Missouri, students attending many of the area's schools returned to the classroom over the last week. For some parents, back to school week came all too soon. For others, they were more than ready to send their kiddos back to the...
-
-
Editorial (8/22/22)High school football needs officials. And everyone has a role to play.A number of area teams unofficially kicked off the high school football season Friday night with pre-season jamborees. But there's a challenge on the gridiron this year, and it's not related to the players. Southeast Missourian sports reporter Clay...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.