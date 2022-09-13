*Menu
John Fronabarger still productive at 95

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Duane Richardson
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
John featured in Company Newsletter

John Fronabarger is STILL extremely productive at age 95, which he turned on September 8th, and was honored by his employer, Pacific Scientific, EMC and the State of Arizona!

PacSci artist drawing of John at 95 with his chemical formulas surrounding him
John at 95 holding his facial drawing
State of Arizona Honors John Fronabarger for his lifetime achievements
John holding State of Arizona Commendation

