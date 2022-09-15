Celebrating practitioners who provide nurses with quality education

Nursing Professional Development Week

Every year, during the third week of September, nursing professional development practitioners and nurse educators celebrate and take the opportunity to promote the importance of staff development and continuing education. Nursing staff development practitioners facilitate the process of ongoing education and training for nurses at all levels, from novice to expert.

In 1974, Helen Tobin published The Process of Staff Development: Components for Change. Tobin has been recognized for her contributions to the ongoing process of nursing staff development beyond that of new-hire orientation. Helen paid careful attention to the many opportunities for staff development, Belinda Puetz, PhD, RN, wrote in a 2009 editorial for Journal for Nurses in Staff Development, noting Tobin recognized competency and skill were directly related to patient safety and nursing satisfaction.

As the nurse education director for Southeast Behavioral Hospital, I have the privilege to provide new employee orientation for acute behavioral health and assist staff with knowledge enhancement for mental health conditions and their treatment. I also facilitate competency management and continuing education opportunities for nursing staff. A key function of my position is to integrate evidence-based practice, cultural awareness, patient safety and patient-specific competencies to provide an effective staff development program. The goal of providing nursing professional development is to keep up with health care demands that ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes.

As health care diversifies and evolves through development of innovative technologies and evidence-based practices, nurses must also evolve to keep up with their ever-changing profession. Staff development practitioners are faced with the challenge of equipping nurses with the knowledge and skills required for their chosen practice setting. The education we received to pass the licensure exam was just enough to get us off the starting block. In the words of Florence Nightingale, Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses. We must be learning all of our lives.

