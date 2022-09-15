Celebrating practitioners who provide nurses with quality education
Nursing Professional Development Week
Every year, during the third week of September, nursing professional development practitioners and nurse educators celebrate and take the opportunity to promote the importance of staff development and continuing education. Nursing staff development practitioners facilitate the process of ongoing education and training for nurses at all levels, from novice to expert.
In 1974, Helen Tobin published The Process of Staff Development: Components for Change. Tobin has been recognized for her contributions to the ongoing process of nursing staff development beyond that of new-hire orientation. Helen paid careful attention to the many opportunities for staff development, Belinda Puetz, PhD, RN, wrote in a 2009 editorial for Journal for Nurses in Staff Development, noting Tobin recognized competency and skill were directly related to patient safety and nursing satisfaction.
As the nurse education director for Southeast Behavioral Hospital, I have the privilege to provide new employee orientation for acute behavioral health and assist staff with knowledge enhancement for mental health conditions and their treatment. I also facilitate competency management and continuing education opportunities for nursing staff. A key function of my position is to integrate evidence-based practice, cultural awareness, patient safety and patient-specific competencies to provide an effective staff development program. The goal of providing nursing professional development is to keep up with health care demands that ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes.
As health care diversifies and evolves through development of innovative technologies and evidence-based practices, nurses must also evolve to keep up with their ever-changing profession. Staff development practitioners are faced with the challenge of equipping nurses with the knowledge and skills required for their chosen practice setting. The education we received to pass the licensure exam was just enough to get us off the starting block. In the words of Florence Nightingale, Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses. We must be learning all of our lives.
For language assistance, disability accommodations and the nondiscrimination notice, visit southeastbehavioral.com.
-
Davison named president/CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare SystemSaint Francis Healthcare System has removed the temporary tag from its president and chief executive officer. Justin Davison has led the organization in an interim status since February, and a Wednesday news conference announced the systems board...
-
-
Repairs slated next month on Emerson BridgeNearly two decades old, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge will undergo repair during the first week of October but the 3,955-foot span will continue to be open to traffic. Missouri Department of Transportation announced this week that westbound lanes...
-
City of Cape Girardeau explores options to help south sideHighway 74, which connects Missouri and Illinois via the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, also divides the north and south sides of Cape Girardeau. The bisection has led to economic downturn in one area of the city, a problem city officials are hoping...
-
Electric vehicle readiness plan approval delayedA 75-page electric vehicle readiness plan has been delivered to local transportation officials by a consultant firm but it likely will not be approved, as originally scheduled, next week. The report, prepared for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Bids submitted for terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport4After months of being in a "hurry up and wait mode" at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, there is significant movement on numerous fronts, airport manager Katrina Amos said. Amos gave an update on the new terminal project to the Airport Advisory...
-
SEMO's Robert Hamblin and a semiautobiographical baseball novel1With the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals closing in on a National League Central title and a return to the playoffs, a retired Southeast Missouri State University English professor will speak Thursday in his home state of Mississippi about baseball. Robert...
-
Cape shooting suspect charged7A Cape Girardeau man has been charged following a shots-fired incident Sunday afternoon. Vincente V. Young was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers following a foot chase after officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street,...
-
Repairs reduce Highway 74/Emerson Bridge; Route N in Scott County reduced for pavement workWestbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the...
-
-
Signage proposal goes before Jackson aldermen7Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, with an announced goal of celebrating the City of Jackson's long history but also driving economic development in the county seat town, has put together a 13-page signage proposal for consideration by...
-
American Heritage: Same boat, new name, due in Cape GirardeauBarring a last-minute change of schedule, another paddlewheel boat will grace Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau today. American Heritage, formerly known as Queen of the Mississippi, is expected to be docked from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. one...
-
Wallingford named to Schmitt campaign advisory board7Cape Girardeau native, and Missouri's director of revenue, Wayne Wallingford has been named as a coalition advisory board member for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate campaign. Wallingford is among eight members of the advisory...
-
Photo Gallery 9/13/22SEMO District Fair 2022
-
-
Cape County shows lower September revenue; inflation on 'pause,' SEMO economist says11Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, in reporting Thursday on September monies collected by the state Department of Revenue, noted the county's four tax fund balances general revenue, Proposition 1, Law Enforcement/Public Safety Tax and...
-
Monty the python at home among Alma Schrader fourth graders1There was a python wrapped around their teacher's neck Thursday morning, but the fourth graders at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau were not concerned. After two weeks of school, they'd all grown used to having Monty, a ball python,...
-
Leadership Cape 2022 presentations lean toward sports7Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee featured the 2022 Leadership Cape class, and more than half of the presentations made at Century Casino Cape Girardeau's Event Center were sports-themed. Leadership Cape, founded by the...
-
Most read 9/12/22SEMO Short Stays filling a rental niche2Success in business sometimes turns on finding an unserved gap in a market and finding a way to fill it. Amber Kimbrell, a real estate broker saleswoman with eXp Realty and a 2007 Jackson High School graduate, said she believes her family-owned...
-
Most read 9/12/22Sub-$3 gas in Cape Girardeau County6Gas under $3 per gallon was seen last week for the first time in many months in Cape Girardeau County, as the Co-Op Service Center, 506 E. Washington St. in Jackson, dropped its price Saturday to $2.99. n Cape Girardeau: $3.15 to $3.39 n Jackson:...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No Cape marina anytime soon, official says, citing high cost6A marina will not likely not be built in Cape Girardeau anytime soon. The results for the 2022 feasibility study of the potential project were released a regional official said Friday. The endeavor is too costly and not supported highly enough...
-
Cape Fire receives grant for training, equipmentCape Girardeau Fire Department received a federal grant that will allow them to receive specialized training and work more efficiently, chief Randy Morris Jr. said. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to accept the $68,460.90 grant...
-
Difference Makers honored at receptionSeveral Southeast Missouri community leaders were recognized as Difference Makers by B Magazine, a rustmedia publication, at a reception Thursday night. In its fifth year, the celebration was held at Southeast Missouri State University's River...
-
-
Local News 9/9/22Local British subject, former professor react to Queen Elizabeth IIs deathWhen Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI, more than 70 years ago, Missouri's Harry Truman was still president of the United States. Jeanette Lawson, associate director of...
-
Most read 9/8/22Limbaugh releases new Christian studies book, co-authored with his daughterDavid Limbaugh is no stranger to writing best-sellers, but he said his latest book is better than his previous works, thanks to his co-author his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. "The Resurrected Jesus," the new book by the Cape Girardeau...
-
Most read 9/8/22Cape City Council approves major street repairs, hears public complaints16Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve major street improvements contracts at their meeting Tuesday. Both the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program and the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) Street Repair Project...
-
Most read 9/7/22Construction begins on Houck Stadium projectGround was officially broken Tuesday for Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Multiuse Complex. Held on the Redhawks's playing field, school representatives, community leaders and university supporters used shovels painted SEMO red to dig...
-
Most read 9/7/22Cape police request more ARPA funding17The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made four requests to secure additional funding from the city's $1.4 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act money. The requests have been for upgrading some employees to the city's retirement plan,...
-
Most read 9/6/22Manifolds on Main Street car show returning to downtown Cape1The largest car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sept. 18. The 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show presented by River City Rodders and Old Town Cape regularly brings in hundreds of attendees to downtown...