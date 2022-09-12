News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Poppies
The American Legion Auxiliary of Cape Girardeau would like to thank everyone who helped with our Poppy Day collections, especially all the generous people who donated to show their support of our veterans. All donations go directly to veterans and are greatly appreciated. Thank you.
