Rolla resident to compete in National Pageant

PRESS RELEASE:

September 4, 2022

Rolla Resident to compete for National Pageant

Kara Roberts of Rolla has been awarded the title of United States of Americas Ms Missouri 2023 and will advance to compete for the national title of United States of Americas Ms 2023. The National Pageant will be held in Las Vegas Nevada on March 30th -April 2nd at The Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom. The contestants will compete in interviews, swimsuits, evening wear and on-stage questions.

Kara is passionate about animals and is the Founder of Mayas Mission. Mayas Mission is a non- profit that provides aid, resources, care, monetary donations, connections and support to help animals in need and those who love them. You can learn more at www.mayasmissionorg.com or on Instagram @mayasmissionorg

RESOURCES:

www.unitedstatesofamericapageants.com

www.mayasmissionorg.com

INSTAGRAM @MAYASMISSIONORG

INSTAGRAM @KARACROBERTS