Rolla resident to compete in National Pageant

PRESS RELEASE:

September 4, 2022

Rolla Resident to compete for National Pageant

Kara Roberts of Rolla has been awarded the title of United States of America’s Ms Missouri 2023 and will advance to compete for the national title of United States of America’s Ms 2023. The National Pageant will be held in Las Vegas Nevada on March 30th -April 2nd at The Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom. The contestants will compete in interviews, swimsuits, evening wear and on-stage questions.

Kara is passionate about animals and is the Founder of Mayas Mission. Mayas Mission is a non- profit that provides aid, resources, care, monetary donations, connections and support to help animals in need and those who love them. You can learn more at www.mayasmissionorg.com or on Instagram @mayasmissionorg

RESOURCES:

www.unitedstatesofamericapageants.com

www.mayasmissionorg.com

INSTAGRAM @MAYASMISSIONORG

INSTAGRAM @KARACROBERTS