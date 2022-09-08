Oran grad receives Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Boshell, a 2022 graduate of Oran High School, has been selected to receive the Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The $2,140 scholarship will help Boshells efforts to continue her education.

Boshell, the daughter of Michael and Brandy Boshell, plans to attend Union University in the fall to study conservation biology.

I cant say thanks enough for the Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship, which gets me one step closer to my dream career and attending my dream school, Boshell says. This opportunity is life-changing and opens my eyes to know that God is truly helping me to reach my goals.

The Anita Barnes Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2008 and is distributed to students graduating from Oran High School attending a college/university or vocational/technical school who demonstrate financial need.

The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of $375 million as of June 30, 2022. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 53 affiliate foundations and more than 650 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.