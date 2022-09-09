News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-9-22
We trust in your unfailing love, O God. Our hearts rejoice in your salvation. Amen.
Local British subject, former professor react to Queen Elizabeth IIs deathWhen Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne of the United Kingdom after the death of her father, King George VI, more than 70 years ago, Missouri's Harry Truman was still president of the United States. Jeanette Lawson, associate director of...
Material delays setback Capaha construction, close Broadway later than expectedThe renovations of Cape Girardeau's Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project will force the closure of Broadway between North Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue beginning Sept. 19. The closure is expected to last two weeks, pending weather. Nip...
MMA fighter Ronald Coleman to give talk on 'The Ultimate Fight'Mixed martial arts fighter Ronald "The Servant" Coleman will be keynote speaker for The Men's Conference on Saturday at Connection Point Church. Starting at 4:30 p.m., 353 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, the event will have plenty of activities,...
Suspect found hiding in cotton field in New Madrid County1NEW MADRID, Mo. A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement officers discovered him hiding in a cotton field. According to New Madrid County (Missouri) Sheriff Bud Cooper, on Tuesday an officer with the New Madrid County Sheriff's...
Woman killed, two seriously injured in crash in New Madrid CountyNEW MADRID, Mo. A New Madrid woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S....
Route A in Scott County reduced for pavement repairsRoute A in Scott County between Route RA and U.S. 61, near Chaffee, Missouri will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday...
Police to enforce no-parking zones, close streets for SEMO Fair events5The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be instituting no-parking zones and closing streets around the city to help with traffic flow during the SEMO District Fair events. "No Parking" signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday and will be...
Limbaugh releases new Christian studies book, co-authored with his daughterDavid Limbaugh is no stranger to writing best-sellers, but he said his latest book is better than his previous works, thanks to his co-author his daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. "The Resurrected Jesus," the new book by the Cape Girardeau...
Cape City Council approves major street repairs, hears public complaints11Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve major street improvements contracts at their meeting Tuesday. Both the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program and the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) Street Repair Project...
Jackson community concert rescheduledA free community concert previously postponed has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 in Jackson. The city's Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will perform at 3 p.m. on that day, after the band...
Scott County Route Z closed for drainage work; Route EE in Cape, Scott counties reduced for pavement repairs; Pavement work to reduce Highway 77 in Scott, Cape CountiesRoute Z in Scott County between county roads 481 and 480 near Morehouse, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/8/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Sept. 1 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Construction begins on Houck Stadium projectGround was officially broken Tuesday for Southeast Missouri State University's Houck Multiuse Complex. Held on the Redhawks's playing field, school representatives, community leaders and university supporters used shovels painted SEMO red to dig...
Cape police request more ARPA funding15The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made four requests to secure additional funding from the city's $1.4 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act money. The requests have been for upgrading some employees to the city's retirement plan,...
Public hearings delayed, 'tiny homes' considered by Jackson aldermenTwo public hearings scheduled for Tuesday by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on special-use permit requests were delayed until Oct. 3 because of what is being termed "an internal error." Hearings to consider special-use permits are being sought for...
Old Cape County communications tower to come down today1Acting on May 2021 authorization by the Cape Girardeau County Commission, a crew began work Tuesday to remove a 1960s era communications tower from the site of the former county courthouse in Jackson. A technician from Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO...
Cape City Council approves retirement upgrade1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an upgrade to the retirement system for municipal employees. Local Government Employees Retirement System is a state system cities have the option of buying into to provide...
Contour carrier switch at Cape airport approved4The U.S. Department of Transportation has officially approved the change in carrier service at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Contour Aviation was approved by DOT on Tuesday. The Nashville, Tennessee-based carrier is expected to take over service...
Perry County bus driver killed in wreckA Perry County School District bus driver died in a wreck Tuesday morning. There were no children on the bus at the time. James Kennedy, 72, was driving Bus 3 for the district a little after 6 a.m. southbound on Route K in Perry County when he...
Manifolds on Main Street car show returning to downtown Cape1The largest car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sept. 18. The 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show presented by River City Rodders and Old Town Cape regularly brings in hundreds of attendees to downtown...
Brickwood Boutique Cape Girardeau native Edmonds started small and grew6Christen Edmonds, owner and proprietor of women's clothing store Brickwood Boutique, has a new location in Cape Girardeau at 430 Broadway known as Scout Hall. The business is by no means new, however. Edmonds, a 2009 Cape Girardeau Central High...
Fatalities up double-digits in MoDOT's Southeast District1Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District has seen 89 fatalities on state roadways thus far in 2022, as of Aug. 28. The figure is up 11.3% from the 80 deaths recorded during the first eight months of 2021. n Cape...
'Giving Day' aims to offers support to first responders, familiesBlue Springs, Missouri-based HeroFund USA, a not-for-profit established in 2016, is holding a series of "Giving Day" initiatives in cities in three states this week, including Cape Girardeau. Officials of the organization, registered with Missouri...
Two children die, five others injured in New Madrid Co. crash1MARSTON, Mo. Two Memphis, Tennessee, children were killed, and five others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. on Interstate 55, 2 miles south of...
Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records7Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to...
Marcus Theatres join rivals in wooing audiences1Marcus Theatres, based in Milwaukee, operator of the 14-screen Marcus Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau, joined AMC and Regal movie chains Saturday in a one-day ticket price cut to $3. Saturday was the first-ever National Cinema Day, and more than...
Jackson prepares to build a second bridge2Fresh off the summer completion of one-lane Hubble Ford Bridge in Jackson City Park, work on a new two-lane span replacing the city's West Mary Street low-water crossing is scheduled to start Tuesday. Safety concerns drive the new project with city...
Suspect arrested in connection with August hit-and-run6Cape Girardeau Police Department officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run. William Ransom was apprehended Thursday for a hit-and-run incident that took place Aug. 19 on Ranney Street in Cape Girardeau, according to...
SEMO District Fair returns Sept. 1021The SEMO District Fair, a Southeast Missouri staple for nearly 170 years, returns Sept. 10 to 17 with entertainment headliner Blues Traveler performing Sept. 15. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the fair association, said he and others who put on...